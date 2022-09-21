ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Must Fight For His Freedom In The New Trailer For ‘The System’

 2 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Cashmere Agency / Cashmere Agency


This week (September 20), The Avenue has finally released the trailer for the highly anticipated film The System . The Dallas Jackson written film is set to hit theaters October 28 and digital and on-demand on November 4.

The System stars Tyrese Gibson as Terry Savage, a retired marine who finds himself working for the local police after he gets caught robbing drug houses to pay for his daughter’s medical treatment. Savage is recruited by the authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison to investigate what is really going on behind the scenes. When he discovers an underground prisoner fighting ring, the warden forces him to compete. In order to win his freedom, he must fight to stay alive as well as take down the warden’s corrupt system.

You can check out the action packed trailer below.

The film also stars Jeremy Piven who plays the warden Lucas Fisher, Terrence Howard who plays the inmate Bones and rapper Lil Yachty who plays a deranged inmate who hosts the fight ring that Fisher is in control of.

Tyrese produced the film alongside Bryan Lord, Petr Jakl and Joe Di Maoi. Martin J. Barab, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Grady Craig along with Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, JJ Caruth and Caleb Ward served as executive producers on the film. On top of writing The System , Dallas Jackson also directed the action thriller.

“What an exciting and surreal production making this very important genre movie!” added Jackson. “Such an amazing experience with my stellar cast of Tyrese, Jeremy, and Terrence along with the perfect partner in Highland Films. I think The System has a chance to not only shift the culture here in the states but entertain action fans around the world!”

Let us know what you think about the trailer in the comments and be sure to tune in when it releases in theaters October 28 and digital and on-demand on November 4.

