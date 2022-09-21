Read full article on original website
Related
Settlers Discovered Mysterious Gigantic Skeletons in West Virginia
Stories of mysterious gigantic skeletons found in several places in West Virginia have been circulating since the arrival of white settlers to the area. These "giant" skeletons were discovered not only in burial mounds but also while excavating the ground in the early days of coal mining.
Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
‘Startling Discoveries’: An Underpainting Was Found Beneath Vermeer ‘Milkmaid’ Painting
Advanced scanning technology has revealed two objects that were later painted over in Johannes Vermeer’s 1657–58 painting The Milkmaid, providing new insight into the Dutch painter’s artistic process. These “startling discoveries” were announced Thursday at a press conference at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is planning a major Vermeer exhibition next year. The recent scans showed an underpainting, an initial outline of the composition that provides a base on which the painting is layered. Originally, this underpainting included a jug holder and a fire basket that Vermeer subsequently painted over. “So much work had already been done on The Milkmaid that we never...
Curated by Duro Olowu, an Exhibition About the Artist Robert Earl Paige Sparks Joy
Duro Olowu, the print-mad fashion designer and curator, explores textiles as art (apart from garments or interiors) in a new exhibition that celebrates the work of Robert Earl Paige. Until now, the artist and activist has been something of an unsung hero, one who remains in constant pursuit of beauty. “Robert Earl Paige: Power to the People,” “gives flowers,” as it were, to the engaging and stylish artist who Olowu describes as being a work of art in himself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Atlanta students featured in documentary on Obama portraits
Smithsonian Channel documentary showcases interviews with students from Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
Roger and Vicki Sant’s Joan Mitchell Heads to Christie’s, ruangrupa Reflects on Documenta 15, and More: Morning Links for September 22, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HEADING TO AUCTION. Melanie Gerlis at the Financial Times reports on two forthcoming sales. First, major works from the collection of Roger Sant and his late wife Vicki Sant will head to Christie’s this November. While the couple has promised its stellar holdings of Les Nabis to the Phillips Collection, these 30 works are “pieces we bought just because we loved them,” Roger said. Highlights include Joan Mitchell’s dazzling 1989 Untitled, Diptych , which carries an estimate of $10 million to $15 million, and Gauguin’s Pêcheur et baigneurs sur l’Aven (1888), with an estimate of $6 million to $8 million. Meanwhile, Stanley Whitney has...
Smithonian
How Utah’s ‘Spiral Jetty’ Is Drawing Attention to the Climate Crisis
This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News. In 1972, just two years after it was completed, “Spiral Jetty” all but disappeared from view. Robert Smithson’s seminal earthwork was created at a time when the water levels of Utah’s Great Salt Lake were unusually low, making it easy to discern the sculpture’s vortex-like coil of black basalt rocks. But when heavy rain battered the area, the lake swelled and engulfed the spiral. It was the start of a three-decade-long period during which “Spiral Jetty” was largely submerged, save for a few brief reappearances; the waters at one point covered the rocks by 16 feet.
Atlas Obscura
The Race to Document Prehistoric Art in a Coastal Cave in France
When prehistoric artists entered the narrow first passageway of what’s now Cosquer Cave some 27,000 years ago, they moved from flat, grassy plains up a small incline to the base of a cliff a few miles from the sea. Today, when Bertrand Chazaly enters the French cave to digitally scan the paintings and engravings those artists created, he has a tougher journey.
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
Centre Pompidou: An insider's guide
This is the insider's guide to the Centre Pompidou, an icon of Parisian magnificence. Art, clubs, food and more await. You know a building is special when it garners special attention in a place like Paris. The Centre Pompidou is one such stunner, an iconic piece of architecture in a city full of these things. The Centre national d'art et de culture Georges-Pompidou (to give it its official title) is a multi-purpose complex in Beaubourg, home to masses of modern art covering everything from Fauvism to Dadaism via Surrealism and the rest.
nftevening.com
Tobias Rehberger Drops “Fairytale and Conspiracies” themed NFT Art
German sculptor and artist, Professor Tobias Rehberger has created ‘hybrid NFT art’ titled Fairytales and Conspiracies. Using material from the stock photo agency, Action Press, he has created five digitally animated collages – which are 3,750 digital frames. Fairytales and Conspiracies. With ‘Fairytales and Conspiracies,’ artist, Tobias...
BBC
Manx Museum celebrates metal detectorist finds
A exhibition highlighting items unearthed by metal detectorists on the Isle of Man has gone on display. The collection at Douglas's Manx Museum features items from both modern and ancient times, including broaches, swords and a toy cannon. It includes items held by Manx National Heritage and others held by...
University subject profile: anthropology and archaeology
Until recently, it wasn’t always clear what jobs studying anthropology would lead to. But now there is a real explosion of anthropological-based skills in the commercial sector. Companies in Silicon Valley, Lego in Denmark and Google are using anthropologists for market and design research. Ethnography, where people live with others and find out how they behave, is said to be all the rage for multinational companies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Herbar Is Nurturing Nature’s Mighty Mushroom
Welcome to the ‘shroom boom. From Story mfg. with its fungi-sporing clothing to adidas, Kering and Stella McCartney all using the humble ingredient as a sustainable alternative to leather – it appears that the magic of mushrooms is everywhere. The seed was planted with mycelium (IKEA and Haeckels pioneered the material’s use in packaging), and since the start of the pandemic, many have been exploring the realms of microdosing finding peace in psilocybin. Now, the mighty mushroom has even sprawled its way into skincare: namely with the newcomer Herbar.
NFTs and burning paintings at new Damien Hirst show
The latest show by Damien Hirst displays thousands of the provocative British artist's colourful spot paintings... many of which he will set on fire after selling them in digital form as NFTs. The exhibition, "The Currency", which opens Friday in London, is Hirst's first project involving NFTs, a new technology growing in popularity as a way of owning art. Hirst will set the works on fire himself at the gallery on October 11, a day before the opening of Frieze London, one of the world's biggest contemporary art fairs.
Martin Parr releases book on quaint UK village 30 years after photographing it
Martin Parr documented this quaint British village in 1992 – and now his photographs are available in a book
Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maria Bartuszová: an artist of the fragile who was anything but
At a time when the art world is attempting to rewrite a history that has largely benefited male artists, Tate Modern is staging a show of work by Slovak sculptor Maria Bartuszová (1936–1996). Her unique biomorphic casts touch on big themes such as belonging, growth and infinity. Bartuszová worked outside the traditional centres of contemporary art, yet her pieces are far from marginal. A retrospective at Tate Modern will offer a comprehensive take on her vision and resourcefulness.
William Kentridge review – never ceases to mesmerise
The spectres of oppression and its victims in his country and beyond are conjured by the South African artist William Kentridge in an epic show spanning 40 years. There is a bottomless black hole in the Royal Academy’s colossal survey of South African artist William Kentridge. It appears on screen, a seething, gaping disc that circles and swirls, occasionally flecked with a dot of light to indicate some endless passage downwards. It is nothing more than an animated drawing, and the simplest thing here, yet it represents two terrors at once: our common fear of falling, and the full horror of sweated labour down a mineshaft.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's $1 billion art collection, containing more than 150 masterpieces, is heading to auction — take a look at some of the best paintings
More than 150 pieces of art owned by late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen are going up for auction in November. The pieces, spanning 500 years of art history, could raise $1 billion for philanthropic efforts. The artworks come from the likes of van Gogh, O'Keeffe, Monet, Seurat, and more. Take...
Comments / 0