Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
Off-duty Kansas police detective arrested after car, bus crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a non-injury accident have made an arrest of an off duty police office. Just after 11:45p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an accident at Douglas and Waco in Wichita involving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 and a city of Wichita Q Line bus, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Sleep Haven
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Taste of Newton Oct. 6th
NEWTON, Kan. — The annual Taste of Newton celebration is set for Thursday, Oct. 6. Hosted by the Newton Chamber, the event draws thousands to downtown Newton to enjoy the many flavors the community has to offer. This is the 35th year for the celebration that originally started in...
USD 313 parent/teacher conferences next week
BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 will hold parent/teacher conferences next week. Meetings for parents in the elementary schools will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. All elementary school students will be out of school on Thursday.
Lakes still low from dry conditions
MARION, Kan. — Water sports at area lakes are getting more difficult as the summer season starts to wind down. Marion Reservoir, as it has been for most of the summer, is still under an algae watch, which does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
WSCR: Dragons face big home game vs. Coffeyville Saturday
Coming off a road upset of No. 17 Cowley on Wednesday in Arkansas City, the Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team faces another nationally ranked opponent on Saturday at home. The Blue Dragons (8-1, 5-1 Jayhawk West) play host to No. 15 Coffeyville (8-1-1, 4-0-1) at 2 p.m. at...
🏈 🎥 Hutch High FB: Hutch High comes up short in Derby
DERBY, Kan.—It came down to one play with just seconds remaining, but the clock struck midnight for Hutch High as Derby was able to get a deflected pass interception in the end zone as time ran out Friday night, and the Panthers prevailed 28-21. The Salthawks (3-1) used an 11-play drive to set up a fourth and goal at the Derby four-yard line with four seconds remaining. Hutchinson opted to throw the ball on the game's final play.
