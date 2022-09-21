Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Tribal College System announces apprenticeship program
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Tribal College System (NDTCS) announced a new apprenticeship program to improve educational and employment opportunities for Native Americans across North Dakota. Over the next four years, Hess Corporation will invest $12 million to provide tuition assistance, stipends and other support for...
valleynewslive.com
More Minnesota school districts getting cameras on school bus stop arms
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety just announced a third phase of grants for school bus stop arm cameras for school districts across the state. An additional $2.9 million in grants will be distributed to 21 schools and transportation companies. “As a driver, impatience...
