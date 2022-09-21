ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MindBodyGreen

Why You Should Really Buy Supplements Stored In Amber Jars (& Not Just for Sustainability)

There are so many reasons you should aim to cut down on the amount of plastic you use in your life, but did you know that this can actually extend to supplement storage as well? At mbg, we take pride in the fact that our supplements are sold in amber glass bottles and jars rather than plastic packaging, and outside of the sustainability angle, there's another reason keeping your supplements in amber jars is a good thing for the environment—and your body.
yankodesign.com

Biodegradable cling film made from discarded potato skins is helping solve a MASSIVE plastic problem

I’ll be honest, my biggest pet peeve with buying groceries or food online is the cling film (or saran wrap) it comes in. I get this overwhelming sense of existential dread whenever I peel off cling film from food, because I’m afraid that I’ll miss a small part of plastic and inevitably ingest it, but more importantly, this plastic (which can’t be recycled because of how thin it is) will end up in a landfill or the oceans, where it’ll cause even more problems. An Australian biomaterials company, however, has a much more elegant solution – nature-based cling film!
Mashed

The Best Small Coffee Makers Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you love coffee — and chances are that if you're reading this best of list, you probably enjoy it just a wee little bit — then you'll know that coffee makers can be as unique as the individual who is using them. But when it comes to java brewers, there can be a few issues to address.
