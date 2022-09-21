There are so many reasons you should aim to cut down on the amount of plastic you use in your life, but did you know that this can actually extend to supplement storage as well? At mbg, we take pride in the fact that our supplements are sold in amber glass bottles and jars rather than plastic packaging, and outside of the sustainability angle, there's another reason keeping your supplements in amber jars is a good thing for the environment—and your body.

HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO