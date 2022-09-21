ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Man arrested following Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested over the weekend following a shooting and assault in Anderson on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonlee Chad Ricks was arrested Sunday after a dispute carried over into the parking lot of an Anderson restaurant on Highway 86 Saturday in which shots were fired.
Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-385S

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays in Laurens County on I-385. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385S one mile north of Exit 16 to 101 Woodruff and Gray Court.
