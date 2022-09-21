Read full article on original website
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested over the weekend following a shooting and assault in Anderson on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonlee Chad Ricks was arrested Sunday after a dispute carried over into the parking lot of an Anderson restaurant on Highway 86 Saturday in which shots were fired.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy during a traffic stop in 2020. Ray Kelly faces 10 charges including murder, resisting arrest with assault, and drug trafficking. The solicitor’s office...
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
One person is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in northern Greenville County.
A Westminster man was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday on multiple property crime charges.
Investigations are ongoing after multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Greenville over the weekend. The first incident happened around 3AM Saturday morning outside the Hampton Avenue Extension Apartments.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A McCormick County deputy was arrested and fired after driving under the influence, ramming another car with his patrol vehicle, threatening to shoot the occupants and firing his gun, according to authorities. It happened Wednesday in an encounter than began in Greenwood County and ended in...
An officer with the Pacolet Police Department was arrested Wednesday and charged with misconduct in office.
The shooting occurred outside the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at 1107 Hampton Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Greenvillle County business.
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays in Laurens County on I-385. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385S one mile north of Exit 16 to 101 Woodruff and Gray Court.
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– On Thursday the US Marshals Service and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting. Investigators say Common Nelson was arrested in the Lexington area. According to deputies, on August 14th Nelson fired several shots into a car occupied by a...
