ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 5

Related
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Roger Ver
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bitcoin Cash#Price Drop#Price Action#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Tesla#Web3 Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common

One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy