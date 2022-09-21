Read full article on original website
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Walk Hand-in-Hand During NYC Outing
Watch: Why Zoe Kravitz Was "Drawn" to BF Channing Tatum. Zoë Kravitz was spotted holding hands with boyfriend Channing Tatum during a stroll in New York City on Sept. 18. Taking advantage of the sunny day, the Batman actress kept her look cool and casual by wearing a black sleeveless top, brown wide-leg pants and Adidas Samba sneakers. She accessorized with a black ballcap and shades. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike tar sported a blue T-shirt under a black button-down, as well as rust-colored jeans, brown sneakers and sunglasses.
Ben Affleck Steps Out With Seraphina, 13, & Emme, 14, For Halloween Shopping Trip: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, got in a little Halloween shopping with two of his kids on Saturday. The actor was photographed walking in and out of what appeared to be a costume shop in Los Angeles, CA along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and stepchild, Emme, 14. They all looked happy to be out and about and had smiles on their faces as they left the store with multiple bags.
Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’
Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
Rachel Recchia Reveals What Aven Jones Said to Her at ‘The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose’
As Bachelor Nation still reels from the Tuesday, September 20, season finale, one key question remains — will Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones date following her split from Tino Franco? “Right now, we are going to see where things go,” the 26-year-old flight instructor said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, September 21. […]
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Lamar Odom Shared His Reaction To Seeing Khloé Kardashian Cry Over Tristan Thompson On "The Kardashians"
"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that." Lamar Odom got interviewed about Khloé Kardashian again — this time about the baby drama that was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son
Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shares an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton Today Following the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH cast member also shares what she thinks happened with her sister during the Season 12 trip. The Aspen trip may officially be over, but the ladies are now reeling from the tensions that bubbled up on the last night of the vacation that became a hot topic on the private jet ride back to the 90210.
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
TMZ.com
Robin Wright Files For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet
Robin Wright has still not found Mr. Right ... because she just filed for divorce. The former "House of Cards" star filed for divorce Thursday from husband, Clément Giraudet, after 4 years of marriage. In the docs, Robin lists the date of separation as July 31st. The reason --...
90 Day Fiance’s Olga Koshimbetova Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Steven Frend
Family of four! 90 Day Fiancé star Olga Koshimbetova gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Steven Frend. Which '90 Day Fiance' Couples Are Still Together, Married or Divorced?. The couple announced the birth of their new child via their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23, with...
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Paris Hilton Walks the Versace Runway in Her Signature Pink Sparkles
She made the color pink—and spangled minidresses—a way of life in the early Noughties, and now Paris Hilton has brought her signature aesthetic to Donatella’s Versace runway in Milan. The original reality TV queen joined supermodels including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and EmRata on the catwalk, wearing a tiny pink dress with a fingerless gloves and a pair of Day-Glo pink stilettos that would have fit right into her The Simple Life wardrobe.
Pierce Brosnan Poses With Sons Dylan & Paris For ‘GQ’ As They Call Him The ‘Nicest Guy’
Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.
Rihanna Wears Tight White Tank Top & Fur Jacket For Late Night Solo NYC Outing: Photos
Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.
RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Accusation
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. What happened in Aspen didn't stay in Aspen for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton. Following the group's Colorado trip on the Bravo series' Sept. 21 episode, Lisa accused Kathy of having a...
Gigi Hadid Says Zayn Malik Threw Their Daughter’s Birthday Party and Crushed It
Do you remember your second birthday? Mine probably had a Barney-the-dinosaur theme. Like most toddlers, Khai, daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, celebrated her birthday with a cake, some pizza, and face painting, all planned by her dad. Hadid just shared more photos and details from the day, and it looks supercute…and refreshingly normal! (Cough-cough, Stormiworld.)
The 4 Best Engagement Rings of 2022
Every great love story starts with the perfect ring. Putting aside personal taste and style, modern brides also want elegance, quality and of course plenty of sparkle. “We’ve seen a major rise in engagement rings that focus on traditional but modern styles,” says Mona Akhavi, president of VRAI, a company that specializes in zero-emissions lab-grown diamonds. “Both brides and grooms are opting for unique bands and diamond shapes that touch on their personal style and values.”
Tori Spelling shares rare photo with mom Candy and brother Randy
Tori Spelling shared a rare pic of her and her mother, Candy Spelling, posing together via Instagram on Wednesday, declaring in her caption, “Life is short.” The snap was posted in honor of Candy, who turned 77 on Sept. 20. “Loved celebrating this goddess tonight,” Tori’s caption continued. “Hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday @candyspelling.” The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, also shared a photo of the two of them with her younger brother, 43-year-old Randy Spelling, on Tuesday. “This was a special moment in time. I don’t...
George & Amal Clooney Hold Hands During Romantic Dinner Date In NYC: Photo
George Clooney and Amal Clooney got some time away from the kids for a date night in the Big Apple on Sept. 22. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands as they exited a car outside their destination. Amal looked absolutely stunning in a sparkly black mini dress, which she paired with open-toed heels that buckled around her ankle. Her hair was blowing in the September wind as she held tight to her husband’s hand. Meanwhile, George was a bit more casual in jeans and a polo shirt, leading Amal inside.
