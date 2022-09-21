An update from investigators notes search warrants have been executed "at locations tied to the victim," and interviews have been conducted with "those closest" to her Authorities have said there's no evidence suggesting that slain Georgia mom Debbie Collier was kidnapped — despite the contents of a cryptic message sent from her Venmo account. In an update issued late Wednesday, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office stated that, "at this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to a kidnapping." The update further notes the 59-year-old Athens...

2 DAYS AGO