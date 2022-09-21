Read full article on original website
Related
New England Patriots worried Mac Jones may have suffered ligament damage to his ankle
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots‘ offense hasn’t given anyone anything to write home about through the first three
NFL・
Lions' Tracy Walker suffers potential Achilles injury in loss to Vikings: 'It doesn't look real good'
The Detroit Lions lost two key defensive players to Achilles tendon injuries last season, and the unit is bracing for bad news on the injury front again. Lions coach Dan Campbell said safety Tracy Walker suffered an ankle or Achilles tendon injury in the first half of Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. ...
Lions' Campbell left with FG try regret in last-minute loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After reaping the rewards of an aggressive approach all afternoon, Detroit coach Dan Campbell stopped himself late in the game at Minnesota. Campbell made the cautious call to try a 54-yard field goal with the Lions leading by three points and the Vikings out of timeouts with 1:10 left, and he quickly regretted it. Austin Seibert pushed the kick wide right. The Vikings then used a pair of 28-yard completions from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn to complete their comeback for a 28-24 victory on Sunday. “I should have gone for it on fourth down. I told the team that: Should have gone for it,” Campbell said. “I just felt like, ‘You know what? Let’s kick the field goal. We go up by six and force them to score a touchdown for the win.’”
Comments / 0