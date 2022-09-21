Read full article on original website
City council approves one-year hockey arena lease
The Worthington City Council approved during a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon a one-year lease agreement f\or the Worthington Ice Arena. The action came after potential action on the lease agreement was tabled during the Sept. 19 council meeting after some council members asked for further information. Financial figures shared by the Worthington Hockey Association were met with approval by the council, which voted 4-1 to approve the agreement. Council member Chris Kielblock was the "no" vote.
Osceola County establishes new child care fund
One step in the Osceola County Child Care Strategic Plan is to “Establish a county-wide child care initiative fund.”. That fund is now ready to go. The Osceola County Child Care Initiative Fund will help address a variety of challenges facing the child care industry in Osceola County. The goals of the fund are to support existing Osceola County child care providers, provide incentive funds for new providers, and help toward capital improvements for existing child care centers and help toward the purchase and construction of a new center.
