One step in the Osceola County Child Care Strategic Plan is to “Establish a county-wide child care initiative fund.”. That fund is now ready to go. The Osceola County Child Care Initiative Fund will help address a variety of challenges facing the child care industry in Osceola County. The goals of the fund are to support existing Osceola County child care providers, provide incentive funds for new providers, and help toward capital improvements for existing child care centers and help toward the purchase and construction of a new center.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO