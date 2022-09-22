ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Wildfires capture attention - but smoke remains the inescapable threat

 5 days ago
This is part one in a three part series by KRCB, in collaboration with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism 2022 California Fellowship on wildfire smoke, its effect on our health, and how workers in the farms and fields of Sonoma County are responding to the threat.
Wildfires are changing. With their new intensity and near year-round possibility, fires are remaking landscapes across the globe. From Siberia to Australia to right here in Sonoma County. While wildfire can in most instances be escaped, its companion - smoke - is the part we can not so easily run from. Producing hazy red skies, ash that swirls underfoot, and a burnt acrid flavor to the air, wildfire smoke can inundate areas dozens or even hundreds of miles from an active fire. The inescapable nature of wildfire smoke leaves those exposed susceptible to the destructive health effects, both acute and long-lasting, of smoke inhalation as noted by Tom Corringham. "People who’re outdoors, engaged in strenuous activity during these wildfire smoke events are at significant risk." Corringham is a researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography and is part of a Scripps team that studies health risks posed by wildfire smoke. The researchers found that wildfire smoke, which like other smog and air pollution, is made up of fine particulate matter, poses an even more serious and severe risk to human health than similarly-sized air pollution. "We looked at a number of different respiratory conditions that could be impacted by wildfire smoke, including upper respiratory tract infections, asthma, COPD." Corringham said. "And we found that all of these increased with exposure to wildfire smoke." The main components of wildfire smoke are miniscule particles that measure under 2.5 microns, or less than one twentieth the width of a human hair. The detrimental effects come from their ability to lodge themselves within the deepest reaches of our lungs, even entering the bloodstream. "At the population level this wildfire smoke increases hospital admissions for these respiratory conditions in a significant way that other forms of air pollution don't." Corringham said. Those increased rates of hospitalization were found to have increased in certain instances by up to 10% when wildfire smoke was the main air pollutant as compared to other pollutants at similar concentrations. Corringham said certain workers are particularly vulnerable to the detrimental effects. "For farm workers, other folks who have to work outdoors, construction workers, for example, to the extent that people can stay indoors during these heavy smoke conditions they should do." Corringham said. "There is a trade off between the economic benefits from having people doing this work and the economic costs in terms of the health costs. And it's difficult to know how to balance that." Most obviously vulnerable to working in hazardous and smoky conditions in Sonoma County: the large population of agricultural workers. Estimates on the number of vineyard workers alone in Sonoma County range between 7,000 and 11,000 people. And their work under dangerous conditions and in close proximity to active fires is, as Michael Mendez, a professor of urban planning and public policy at UC Irvine noted - becoming even more common. "Increasingly these wildfires in 2017, 2019 and 2020 collided with harvest season and much of the harvest of the wine grapes did not occur prior to the fire." Mendez said. "So these fires were happening between August and October, which is prime harvest season for this region." Mendez has conducted research on the effects of climate change on the conditions of agricultural workers across California, including the safety of vineyard workers in Sonoma County during the LNU complex and Glass fires. Mendez said his research into the working conditions of vineyard workers during the fires of 2020 aims to provide public awareness of the reality agricultural workers face as fires become more common. "Many times they're just anecdotal stories that people don't really take too seriously." Mendez said. "So that's what was the intent of our policy brief is taking the own data from Sonoma County and really analyzing it to see those disparities and the burdens of, of disaster." The main focus of Mendez’s investigation was Sonoma County’s Agricultural Pass system - operated on an ad hoc basis at the time of his research. "We wanted to assess documents that Sonoma County had for what is called an agricultural pass, which enables employers, contractors, farm owners, to fill out a very simple two page application to request, to allow their farm workers and other essential workers to enter into these mandatory evacuation zones, to harvest the crops, or tend to other important activities on their properties." Mendez said. He said the previously ad hoc system had resulted in a major lack of oversight. "Our research shows that disproportionately hundreds of these farm workers and a majority of them undocumented farm workers were entering into these mandatory evacuation zones with lax government oversights." Mendez said. "There was really no follow up or understanding of how many people were actually going into these evacuation zones on a daily basis, their duration, and what sort of conditions they were experiencing out there in the job sites." Corringham said there are simple and obvious steps to safeguard workers' health. "The easiest solution that comes to my mind is ensuring that the people who do have to work outside have appropriate protective equipment." Corringham said. "So we're all familiar with N95 masks at this point, but they're not cheap, especially if you have to use a new one every day. So providing those to farm workers, for example, to construction workers, either free or at a discount, I think would be a possible policy solution here." And Mendez said oversight is a must. "Data accuracy and making sure there's checks and balances of this program." Mendez said. "That there's accounting and transparency; there's tracking of who's entering into these zones. And what are the occupational health and safety standards that are, are best for these workers?" Data collection and protective equipment provisions have both been included in Sonoma County's official agricultural access pass program adopted late last month.
Petaluma moves to shore up groundwater supply

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Like just about everyone else in Sonoma County, Petaluma is looking for more water. They recently made it happen. Aiming to stave off any shortage, last week Petaluma moved forward with a new municipal well - this time on the city’s west side.   Called the Oak Hill Municipal Well, Dan Herrera, a civil engineer for the city, explained the project’s necessity.   "We have a local production goal from Sonoma Water to deliver 40% of our average day demand." Herrera said. "This is about 4.6 million gallons per day. We have 10 active wells that produce about three MGD....
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Windsor extends vacation rental moratorium, developing permanent rules

photo credit:  With a moratorium on vacation rentals in Windsor set to expire, town leaders there Wednesday moved to extend it for nearly a year.    Set to elapse a week from Saturday, officials had hoped to present permanent rules regulating short term rentals, but a draft ordinance wasn't ready.    While Airbnb and VRBO are the most well known, about a dozen online outfits offer similar services...enabling property owners to rent a room, a cottage or an entire house for a single night or short stay.   Praised for allowing property owners another revenue stream and offering an alternative to hotels,...
WINDSOR, CA
KRCB 104.9

Local coastal plan nears completion

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams A new blueprint for future development and stewardship along the Sonoma Coast is nearly complete. Why does the coastal area have its own planning document?   "In some ways we could say that this whole process started in Sonoma County, February, 1960, when the board of supervisors approved atomic park and said, that it'd be an inconvenience for the applicant to see the plans before it was approved, this catalyzed and galvanized coastal activism." So said Gary Helfrich. "So we're kind of at the birthplace of the Coastal Act in Sonoma County."   Helfrich, is a planner with the County.   One...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Kaiser mental healthcare strike stretches into second month

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Kaiser Mental Health Care workers rallied at the Santa Rosa Kaiser facility on Bicentennial Drive in Santa Rosa Friday afternoon as their strike entered its 33rd day. With a breakdown at the bargaining table, Kaiser workers were picketing in Santa Rosa, saying overcrowding and under-staffing by Kaiser is hurting patients seeking mental health services.   Sal Rosselli, President of the National Union of Healthcare Workers - the union representing mental health clinicians at Kaiser, said the fight in Santa Rosa is part of a larger struggle.   "You know, the, the folks that are striking are so selfless, right?" Rosselli said....
SANTA ROSA, CA
Locals bash SDC plans as too big

The SDC campus needs $100 million in infrastructure upgrades. photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB After the recent release of proposals related to re-using the Sonoma Developmental Center, the public had it's first opportunity Thursday to sound off on plans for a thousand homes, nearly as many jobs and a road connecting Arnold Drive with State Route  12. Sound off they did. Officials tried framing the proposal as optimal, considering the requirements, limitations and financial considerations. Brian Oh is with Permit Sonoma   "Everything about this project is a balance. It's a balance of old, it's a balance of new. It's a...
SONOMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Contentious Ag Pass program finally approved

photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr A key vote took place in late August in a five-year-plus-long controversy over agricultural work in evacuation zones in Sonoma County.  After months of official and staff deliberation, repeated worker demonstrations, and organized pushback from vineyard owners, the Sonoma County board of supervisors voted unanimously to approve a county-wide "Ag Pass" program.   During an emergency, it allows agricultural producers and a limited number of employees to access commercial operations like farms, vineyards and livestock facilities within mandatory evacuation zones.   That's if they have to do critical jobs like watering crops, caring for livestock or maintaining generators.   Supervisor James Gore summed up...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

4.4 Earthquake hits Santa Rosa

The 4.4 temblor struck at 6:39 pm Tuesday and was centered two miles northeast of downtown Santa Rosa, just North of Cobblestone Drive. It was at a depth of 3.5 miles and felt as far away as Clear Lake, Napa, Oakland, and San Mateo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website . A 4.3 aftershock hit less than a minute later at 6:40 pm. That event also struck at a depth of 3.5 miles and was centered not 3000 feet northeast of the initial shock, near Parker Hill Road and Leete Avenue, according to updated data from the USGS. A minor aftershock measuring 1.6 struck at 6:46 pm, centered just East of Fountain Grove Lake. So far, no reports of any injury or significant damage. At 6:40 pm 302 homes and business lost power in Northeast Santa Rosa, but power was restored by 8:40 pm, according to the PG&E website. At 7:15 pm, Santa Rosa City Mayor Chris Rogers tweeted, "Holy moly, the Mayor really does get blamed for everything! All I see on Facebook is “Rogers fault“ this and “Rogers fault” that. But seriously - hope everyone is ok. We are evaluating infrastructure to make sure we don’t have any damage, but so far we have nothing major."
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Controversial alcohol permit survives another challenge

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Sebastopol The Sebastopol city council has denied an appeal in a pressurized dispute connected to a new restaurant within the city - one with a controversial owner.   A routine alcohol use permit for Sebastopol restaurateur Lowell Sheldon’s newest venture called Piala has been much scrutinized.   The permit application, in the name of Piala co-owner Jeff Berlin, has again received modifications. This time via the Sebastopol city council.   Jesse Hom-Dawson, who has spoken out against Sheldon’s alleged misconduct, filed an appeal to approval for the permit by the city's planning commission. She questioned whether Berlin...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KRCB 104.9

Do permit fees worsen housing woes? Santa Rosa embarks on review, may re-jigger fees

photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Adding a deck in Santa Rosa? A permit and inspection will set you back $199.93 before the first board or nail. A retaining wall? $185. Are those fees exorbitant and hampering the city's progress? Santa Rosa is considering revamping how and how much it charges for development fees, permits and inspections.    The effort won't touch one of the major bugaboos of the real estate industry: impact fees. But officials are reaching out to builders and the general public on how to streamline a cumbersome process, and perhaps subsidize certain efforts.    Claire Hartman is director of Santa Rosa's Planning and Economic...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sebastopol looks at potential futures for downtown creek

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Sebastopol Covered up and reworked throughout much of the last hundred plus years - urban creeks are getting a second look from local governments for their vital role in local ecosystems.   Hidden under paved parking lots or fenced away below steep walls, Sebastopol’s Calder Creek is often inaccessible and out of sight - at least for now.   "The ecological benefits, the potential for fisheries, the storm water and groundwater recharge benefits, atmospheric cooling." Jessica Hall said. "There's a lot of reasons that under-gird, why we are doing this."   Hall, is a Switzer Foundation Fellow who’s helped develop a...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KRCB 104.9

Drought conditions worsening

Creeks dwindling under drought photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB With extreme heat expected and water supplies dwindling, experts at a monthly county drought briefing praised conservation while warning drought is now looking like it will linger into the coming winter.     Summing things up, Supervisor Chris Coursey said, the weather hasn't been kind.     "Well, the first seven months of the year, have been the driest in Sonoma County in the past 128 years, with rainfall twenty inches below what's normal. I am an optimist by nature, but our main storage reservoir, Lake Sonoma is now more empty than it is full."    With...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Advocates warn reproductive rights remain under threat, even in California

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Napa) and Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB With some states adding restrictions or prohibiting abortion, California is moving in a different direction. Nevertheless, local medical experts say they remain concerned about access, misconceptions and the future, even in solid blue California.     A statewide constitutional amendment guaranteeing a right to abortion and contraception is set to go before voters in November.    But at a roundtable meeting convened on a recent Friday by North Bay congressman Mike Thompson Friday, it was obvious concerns remain.    Cheryl Johnson, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRCB 104.9

Caritas Center set to open; promises coordinated approach to treat, care and reintegrate homeless

photo credit:  Guided by workers in orange vests on a recent Friday, a pair of cranes slowly lowered lumber into place. Meanwhile, gates are being fitted to dog kennels. Across the courtyard, laborers are painting trim, testing locks. There's a welter of activity at what at first blush could pass for a university building or headquarters of a new tech startup flush with venture capital.   But, this is neither. What is taking shape here is wildly different; a site integrating a medical clinic, job training and counseling, childcare, mental health treatment with housing, all for those living on Sonoma County's streets.   When it...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Bohemian Highway bridge replacement inching forward

Though rated fair, the 88-year-old Bohemian Hwy bridge could fail in an earthquake photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Well-loved and long-travelled, the nearly ninety-year-old Pratt Pony truss bridge spanning the Russian River at Monte Rio is nearing a date with oblivion.   More of an utilitarian work horse from the 1930's Works Progress Administration-era than a marvel of engineering sporting soaring elements, the bridge, despite a landmark designation, has reached the end of the line.    Janice Thompson is deputy director of engineering and maintenance with Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works.    "She was built in 1934 and she has served us well"    Time...
MONTE RIO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Attorney for family of man killed by SoCo sheriff's deputy plans to sue for wrongful death

photo credit:  The attorney representing the family of a man killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in July says that the officer who shot him did not follow proper protocol and does not have the proper temperament to be in law enforcement. Izaak Schwaiger, who has represented many parties in suits against law enforcement, is launching a federal wrongful death lawsuit against both the county and the deputy for the death of David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake. Pelaez Chavez was shot by Deputy Michael Dietrick on July 29 in rough, hilly terrain near Geyserville after officers said they repeatedly asked...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park: Grand jury calls for more police oversight after DOJ indicts 'rogue' officers

photo credit:  A 2021-22 Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury report has called for greater police protocols and oversight in Rohnert Park after the U.S. Department of Justice accused two officers there of "shaking down" motorists for drugs and cash. Officers Brendan "Jacy" Tatum and Joseph Huffaker were patrol officers that conducted department-sanctioned traffic stops between 2015 and 2017 along U.S. Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Rohnert Park in attempt to stem the flow of illegal cannabis between Mendocino and Sonoma counties. When cannabis became legal in California, the focused program wound down and was eventually stopped in 2017, but federal prosecutors...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRCB 104.9

