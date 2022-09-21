Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
A massive storm destroyed fishing boats in Alaska, leading to fears of food insecurity
A massive storm battered more than 1,000 miles of coastline in western Alaska last weekend. In the village of Chevak, fishing boats have been destroyed - leading to worries about food insecurity. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The small, remote village of Chevak in western Alaska suffered extensive damage in the storm...
NPR
California struggles with who pays for public charging stations for electric cars
A ballot proposition in California that would tax wealthy residents to pay for electric vehicle incentives has driven a political wedge between the state's progressive governor, Gavin Newsom, and his fellow Democrats. From KQED in San Francisco, Kevin Stark has more. KEVIN STARK, BYLINE: California is struggling with thorny issues...
NPR
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over
In Puerto Rico, no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas. It's a small town on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated that area, causing a river to flood and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood. NPR's Greg Allen visited this area and filed this report.
NPR
Tropical Storm Ian is tracking toward Florida and may soon hit hurricane status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
In Puerto Rico, a community grapples with the aftermath of a flooded river
Audio will be available later today. No community in Puerto Rico saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas. Heavy rainfall caused a river to flood, destroying many homes.
Comments / 0