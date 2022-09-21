Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Lady Flames Wrap Up Weekend Sweep, Win 3-0 at Queens
Liberty posted its second straight 3-0 sweep over ASUN newcomer Queens, defeating the Royals in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-21), Sunday at Curry Arena. The Lady Flames (9-5) have opened ASUN play at 2-0 with three-set sweeps over Queens Friday in Lynchburg and today in Charlotte. Meanwhile, Queens (5-10) remains in search of its first ASUN win at 0-2 in conference play.
Liberty News
Longwe-Smit Captures Gold Singles Title, Sunday at Elon Invite
Liberty Flames redshirt junior Thando Longwe-Smit capped off a perfect 4-0 weekend by winning the Gold singles draw championship match, Sunday at the Elon Invite. Longwe-Smit topped Radford’s Dinos Raptis in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. The Cape Town, South Africa native won all four of his singles contest this weekend in straight sets at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
Liberty News
Liberty Completes Road Trip Sweep with a Win Over Kennesaw State
Liberty completed its first ASUN roadtrip of the season with a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State. Liberty improves to 7-3-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the ASUN Conference and remains atop of the conference standings while Kennesaw State drops to 3-6-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference. Scoring Summary. 27’ – LIBERTY...
Liberty News
Strong Fourth Quarter Propels No. 16 Lady Flames to 3-0 Win Over Lancers
No. 16-ranked Liberty scored three goals over the final 15 minutes on the way to a 3-0 win over the visiting Longwood Lancers, Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Liberty’s fourth quarter surge featured goals from Daniella Rhodes, Martu Cian and Emily Dykema, all on penalty corners. The...
Liberty News
Longwe-Smit, Thomas-Smith Win 2 Matches Apiece on Day 2 of Elon Invite
Liberty Flames men’s tennis players Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith won two matches apiece on the second day of competition at the Elon Fall Invitational, Saturday. Longwe-Smit’s two victories came in the quarterfinals and semifinals at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Flames redshirt junior will play for a championship in the Gold singles flight, Sunday. Meanwhile, Thomas-Smith’s triumphs came in the consolation bracket of the Maroon singles draw. The Liberty junior will play in a backdraw title match on Sunday morning.
WSLS
1st and 10: E.C. Glass gets win over Liberty, 63-6
The Glass crowd was ready, and so was George White. E.C. Glass kept it rolling and secured the W, 63-6.
WSLS
1st and 10: Franklin County takes down Hidden Valley, 47-14
Both teams entered tonight 2-2. Aside from LB, the Franklin County Eagles look like the biggest threat in the Blue Ridge District. And tonight, they proved that. They looked like the epitome of complimentary style football. Every first-half possession yielded points for Franklin County and the Eagles could not be...
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: Another commit could vault UVA basketball’s recruiting class; Bronco wants to coach again; lots of golden nuggets
Scattershooting around Virginia’s athletic program before kickoff with Syracuse …. Should the Cavaliers land the nation’s No. 4 point guard, Elmark Jackson, he would be the highest-ranked player during the Tony Bennett era, if not before, since the “star” rankings and position rankings became a thing. Presently, that honor goes to current commitment, Elijah Gertrude, a shooting guard from Jersey City, N.J., who is rated the No. 36 overall player in the nation by various recruiting services. Gertrude edges out former Cavalier Kyle Guy, who was No. 37.
Liberty News
No. 16 Liberty Earns 4-0 Road Shutout Victory at No. 9 UConn
No. 16 Liberty earned a 4-0 road shutout victory over No. 9 Connecticut in BIG EAST Conference action, Friday afternoon at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex. The Lady Flames improve to 5-3 on the season and stay unbeaten in conference play at 2-0. The Huskies drop to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Wrapping Up Another Successful Season
Golf continues to hold its own in terms of popularity among amateur players. While the PGA, LPGA, European and LIV Tours continue to shatter records monthly in terms of heretofore unheard-of monetary purses and the Golf Channel is bringing most TOURS to the airwaves each week, amateur golf still has its place with the diehards […]
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
Liberty News
Liberty Rolls to ASUN-Opening 3-0 Sweep Over Queens
Liberty opened its ASUN schedule with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-18) sweep over conference newcomer Queens, Friday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames (8-5) have won their conference opener for the fourth time in the last five years as members of the ASUN Conference. The Royals fall to 5-9, 0-1 in ASUN play.
WDBJ7.com
FFE Franklin Co. At Hidden Valley Friday Night
FFE Fishburne Military At Roanoke Catholic Friday Night.
Liberty News
Lynchburg named to list of top 25 college towns, cities
Lynchburg was named alongside the likes of Ann Arbor (University of Michigan), Athens (University of Georgia), Eugene (University of Oregon), and Chapel Hill (University of North Carolina) and others as college communities with charm. The site said Liberty contributes to nearly a quarter of the city’s population and called Lynchburg...
Liberty News
Liberty nursing students recognized for emergency actions, life-saving discovery
Three Liberty University School of Nursing (LUSON) students recently put the skills they’re learning to use in an unforeseen, but divinely orchestrated way at the scene of a car crash. Driving through rain on a rural road after a Sunday trip to Natural Bridge, Va., earlier this month, junior...
wfirnews.com
Possible development at Evans Spring divides activists and council candidates
Roanoke’s elected leaders stress that there’s no concrete plan to develop Evans Spring. But ever since Roanoke City Council in June voted to pay for a development master plan, a small group of activists has been meeting at a Northwest Roanoke church to strategize. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Beamer’s 25
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Not every fan can make it to Blacksburg to make the Richter scale go crazy when nearly 70,000 Hokie fans start jumping to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” before every home game. However, there’s a restaurant that just turned 10 years old with a pipeline connection to ‘Beamer Ball.’
WSLS
Hold and secure lifted at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. As of 1:05 p.m., the hold and secure status at Lucy Addison Middle School has been lifted, according to officials. Lucy Addison Middle School is on a hold and secure due to a potential threat, according to school officials. Authorities said that students are currently...
wfxrtv.com
Chief Howard Hall of Roanoke Co. Police announces retirement
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard B. Hall announced Thursday that he will be retiring January 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department for the. past decade,” said Hall. “Everyone in our...
wfxrtv.com
“Change for Change” Caring Meters make a difference in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Loose change is helping make a difference in Central Virginia. There are ten green “Change for Change” caring meters spread out in different areas across Lynchburg. They look like they’re for parking, but they’re not. The change put in them is donated to local non-profits. There’s even a QR code for people who don’t have change.
