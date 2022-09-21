ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Big Night set For Bulldogs Homecoming

The Butte High Football team is facing a big night at Naranche Stadium this Friday. It’s Homecoming 2022, Silver B night, and the 11th Anniversary of the first game played at their remodeled stadium. That’s a lot to handle with the Big Sky Eagles soaring in to town.
BUTTE, MT
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
Montana VA announce annual Saluting Branches

The eighth annual Saluting Branches event starts on Wednesday, September 28, at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center and state veterans cemetery outside Helena, Montana. According to the Montana VA press release, over 25 volunteers across Montana will be at the 138-acre campus to trim and maintain the trees, ensuring it stays beautiful for veterans and their families who visit.
HELENA, MT
Joint effort planting 1,000 trees in Butte-Silver Bow

BUTTE, Mont. - The community is invited to help plant 1,000 trees at the Buffalo South site. “The goal of this restoration project is to support native species diversification in and around reclaimed areas on the Butte Hill. Native, self-sustaining vegetation prevents stormwater runoff from causing erosion and potentially transporting mine waste and other contamination to Silver Bow Creek,” the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow said.
BUTTE, MT
18-year-old reported missing out of Helena found safe

HELENA, Mont. - There is a missing person alert out for an 18-year-old, Madison Hagman, out of Helena Thursday. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice said Hagman left St. Peter's hospital wearing only a hospital gown and barefoot. She left the hospital on foot and...
HELENA, MT
Butte 13-year-old repairs, donates bikes for children in need

BUTTE, Mont. - No childhood is complete without learning how to ride a bike. At least, that's what 13-year-old Robert Chegwin believes. And he's not letting many families' inability to afford bikes for their kids get in the way. As far back as he can remember, Chegwin has always had...
BUTTE, MT
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust

OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID

