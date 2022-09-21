Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Related
Dallas Observer
Paul Ridley
Paul Ridley was no stranger to Dallas City Hall when he was voted into the District 14 council seat last June. He had served as the district's plan commissioner for eight years. Before that, he spent four years representing the district on the landmark commission. He's lived in the area for about 27 years, practicing construction law and commercial litigation, occasionally stepping away to serve the city. He's devoted to serving Dallas residents, and his attention to detail can make for some interesting mic-drop moments around the council's horseshoe.
Dallas Observer
Roots Southern Table
Tiffany Derry is the James Beard-nominated chef responsible for Roots Southern Table, a Southern-inspired field-to-table. full-scale restaurant that wants to remind you of its homestyle roots. The menu boasts green tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, grits, gumbo and cornbread, but the crown jewel is the duck-fat-fried whole chicken that is brined and fried to a golden crust with a perfect level of crispness. It comes with biscuits and a bottle of hot sauce. Juicy, delicious, full of Southern love, this can feed two to four.
Dallas Observer
Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory
There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.
HipHopDX.com
BFG Straap Shot & Killed In Dallas Shooting
BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
BFG Straap Killed In Dallas Shooting, Rising Rapper Was Only 22
Another rising rapper has been taken too soon. According to a new report from HipHopDX, 22-year-old Dallas-based artist BFG Straap was gunned down and killed earlier this week on the city's south side along with another man, 26-year-old Cory Lucien. The older of the two tragically died at the scene of the crime, while Straap – real name Antywon Dillard – was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
RELATED PEOPLE
South Oak Cliff stifles Adamson with dominant defense in 49-0 shutout win (Photos)
The Bears bullied their district rivals, holding Dallas Adamson to 83 total yards defensively in a 49-0 blowout in their district opener
Dallas Observer
Roxy Music Played a Dream Reunion Concert in Dallas Friday Night
The notion of seeing Roxy Music live in concert seemed like a complete fantasy at the dawn of 2022, one of those "Wouldn’t it be great if (pick a name) toured again?” music-specific daydreams. Only a handful of bands whose members still live and breathe seemed immune to the seductive pull of the "reunion tour" — Dire Straits, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin come to mind, as did Roxy Music.
Dallas Observer
Over-the-Top Brunch Spot, Place 2 Be, to Open in Victory Plaza
The Place 2 Be is expanding to Dallas. This Instagrammable brunch spot from Connecticut will be taking the place of Dibs on Victory, right outside American Airlines Center. Known for its eccentric plating and bottomless mimosas, TP2B is part of an all-female-owned restaurant group, The Statement Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our brand’s bold and cheeky brunch experience with such an iconic city and its amazing community,” says founder Gina Luari.
dallasexpress.com
‘Violent Street Crimes’ Up in Dallas
The City of Dallas Police Department put its Violent Crime Reduction Plan into action in May 2021, and a year later claimed that overall “violent street crime” — murder, robbery, and non-family aggravated assault — was down 12% citywide. Yet, according to data obtained by The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan
Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
Dallas Observer
Twice the Ice
These giant stand-alone ice machines dispense large bags of ice lickety-split. You can use plastic if you don't have cash on you. And if you have only a $20 bill and you really need a bag of ice (and the card reader is down, which is apt to happen with outdoor machines), it gives change in dollar coins. We got a 1979 Susan B. Anthony along with 17 other coin dollars the other day. Who knew ice change could trigger a coin collecting hobby? Also, the machine plays Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby'' as it bags and dispenses your ice. Who knew getting ice could make you dance? Lastly — yeah, there's more — it's really good ice. The machines use carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, which is getting way over our heads, but, regardless, all the filtering renders a crunchier crunch and no weird flavor to mess up our margaritas.
This Nashville Hot Chicken spot in DeSoto will leave you drooling
If you're looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that'll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.
Dallas Observer
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Roxy Music, ZZ Top, My Chemical Romance and More
The concert week ahead in North Texas is something of a slow burn, leading up to a night of absolutely impossible decisions at the week's end. The Mars Volta leads off the week playing two shows in Deep Ellum, celebrating the band's reunion and new style. Roxy Music, too, plays a reunion concert in Victory park the following night. A new ZZ Top comes to town Saturday with Dusty Hill's bass tech playing in his stead. Collective Soul closes out the weekend, while the Wu-Tang Clan and company kick off the working week. You'll need that break on Tuesday, though, to make a decision about Wednesday, the night Slipknot, Metric, My Chemical Romance, Florence + the Machine and Andrew Bird all take to their own stage in Dallas, making sure that absolutely everyone has somewhere to be on Sept. 28. Welcome to Libra season, folks; it's time to get out those balance beams and weigh your options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
Rapper BFG Straap Shot And Killed in South Dallas
Popular East Dallas rapper BFG Straap died of his wounds after being shot Thursday afternoon in South Dallas. He was 22 years old. BFG Straap, born Antywon Dillard, and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were shot by unknown assailants between Casey Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to The Dallas Morning News. Dillard died at the hospital. Lucien died at the scene.
Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames
Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
Dallas Observer
Rafael Silva From 9-1-1: Lone Star Found His Way As a Queer Immigrant
The Austin-set 9-1-1: Lone Star is actually filmed in Los Angeles, but actor Rafael Silva will make his way to Texas this month. Silva, who plays officer Carlos Reyes on the FOX procedural drama hit, is set to speak at the annual Black Tie Dinner fundraiser benefitting the LGBTQ+ community. This year, the ticketed event will take place at the Sheraton Dallas, and Silva is set to receive the organization's Vanguard Award.
thebestmix1055.com
Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
Comments / 0