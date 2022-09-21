Read full article on original website
Related
Rangers RHP Dunning has hip surgery, spring status uncertain
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-handed starter Dane Dunning underwent arthroscopic hip surgery Monday and the team said his availability to pitch in spring training will be determined by the progress of his rehab. The Rangers will recall right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, when he is expected to pitch in the opener of a three-game series in Seattle. Right-hander Jesus Tinoco will pitch as an opener. Dunning finished 4-8 with a 4.46 ERA after career highs of 29 starts and 153 1/3 innings pitched. The 27-year-old Dunning was a first-round pick by Washington out of the University of Florida in 2016, was traded to the White Sox the following year and acquired by Texas in December 2020 in a three-player trade that sent Lance Lynn to Chicago. ___
On This Day 61 Years Ago, Roger Maris Tied Babe Ruth with 60 Home Runs
On September 26, 1961, New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris hit his 60th home run of the Major League Baseball season, tying Babe Ruth's single-season home run record. 61 years later, Aaron Judge hopes to make September 26 a memorable day in his career, as he attempts to tie Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record.
NRL admits forward-pass error in Eels’ preliminary-final win over Cowboys
NRL head of football Graham Annesley has conceded that Parramatta’s first try in their preliminary final win over North Queensland came as a result of a forward pass. Annesley claimed the sixth-minute Will Penisini try that came after a pass from Parramatta half-back Mitchell Moses should not have been awarded.
Comments / 0