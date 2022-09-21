Read full article on original website
Related
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Defensive Dividend Stocks to Grab Now as Markets May Return to June Lows
Here are seven defensive dividend leader stocks that look like outstanding ideas for worried investors now. With even moderate appreciation in the share prices of these top companies, investors should be looking at double-digit total return potential.
Will the Fed Bite the Bullet? Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Block, Cisco, Micron and More
Wednesday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Aurora Cannabis, Block, Cisco Systems, Datadog, Micron Technology, Stitch Fix and more.
tipranks.com
Two London-listed dividend stocks with a ‘Strong Buy’ rating
Looking for stocks that offer regular income? Here are two such companies that are paying attractive dividends. Mounting inflation and share price volatility have put dividend stocks on almost every investor’s radar in recent months – so we’ve highlighted two British dividend-payers who could be a good long-term choice for your portfolio.
tipranks.com
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price Upped at Evercore ISI
The target price for iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been raised at Evercore ISI. Analyst Amit Daryanani has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while increasing the price target to $190 from $185 today. Is AAPL a Buy, Sell or Hold?. Overall, despite broader economic jitters, the Street continues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows.
Some stocks have fallen, but they can get up.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Oil prices down, investors expect big Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.87
IShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2030
Reinvesting the gigantic dividend payments these stocks offer could double your principle in about eight years, or less.
Investors dump shares; Dow’s close is its lowest since 2020
Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.8%.
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
The Most Popular Stocks at Dividend Stocks Rock
What if you could follow the most popular stocks held by savvy investors? In this article, we will look at the most popular stocks held by members at Dividend Stocks Rock. We used our DSR PRO database to identify which company is held by the most members (roughly 1,900 DSR PRO members).
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) Misses Sales Estimates
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 4.52% (As on September 23, 11:37:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company continues to experience high growth in the cohort of clients won since fiscal year ’16, particularly in HealthTech and FinTech, retail and e-commerce, and travel, transportation, and logistics verticals. This cohort grew by 43% over the prior-year quarter and now represents 74% of our total revenue versus 59% in the prior-year quarter. Net income increased to $4.9 million versus $4 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily driven by stronger operating results, including a decrease in nonrecurring costs and a deferred tax benefit recognized in the current quarter, partially offset by increased depreciation and a negative impact from fair value measurement of share warrants.
Comments / 0