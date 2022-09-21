ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Misses Analysts’ Expectations

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, stock fell 8.23% (As on September 23, 11:38:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. The consolidated sales to commercial customers increased 10% over the prior year quarter, primarily due to further recovery in the commercial market. The consolidated sales to government customers decreased 19% due to the natural completion of certain government programs, such as the Afghanistan contracts. Sales to commercial customers were 66% of consolidated sales, compared to 59% in the prior year’s quarter, primarily reflecting the natural completion of certain government programs as well as the continued recovery in the commercial market. Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.1% to 18.1%, primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and improve the operating efficiency. Adjusted operating margin increased from 5.5% to 6.9% as a result of the actions the company took to improve the operating efficiency as well as the recovery in commercial sales.
Benzinga

Insiders Selling Nasdaq, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Consumer Defensive Stock

The Nasdaq Composite dropped by around 150 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

AbbVie's immunology and neuroscience portfolios should ensure long-term revenue growth. Procter & Gamble's brand strength has kept revenue climbing even through difficult times. Coca-Cola's free cash flow level shows the company has what it takes to keep rewarding investors with dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Philip Morris Intl: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Philip Morris Intl PM. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share. On Tuesday, Philip Morris Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.27 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
