AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, stock fell 8.23% (As on September 23, 11:38:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. The consolidated sales to commercial customers increased 10% over the prior year quarter, primarily due to further recovery in the commercial market. The consolidated sales to government customers decreased 19% due to the natural completion of certain government programs, such as the Afghanistan contracts. Sales to commercial customers were 66% of consolidated sales, compared to 59% in the prior year’s quarter, primarily reflecting the natural completion of certain government programs as well as the continued recovery in the commercial market. Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.1% to 18.1%, primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and improve the operating efficiency. Adjusted operating margin increased from 5.5% to 6.9% as a result of the actions the company took to improve the operating efficiency as well as the recovery in commercial sales.

