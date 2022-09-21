Read full article on original website
Arthur Smith praises Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons offense after win
Veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson helped the Atlanta Falcons earn their first win of the year, downing the Seahawks 27-23
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Ben Simmons Was Asked How Many 3's He Will Take This Season
On Monday, Ben Simmons was asked how many three-pointers he will take this season. The former LSU star was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets in February.
