Read full article on original website
Related
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: Sad Goodbyes to Longtime TV Favorites
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
digitalspy.com
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (You can see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help a lady in distress.” Not knowing...
Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures
Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Kat Graham Had 86 Cents and Was Sleeping on Her Mom’s Floor When She Was Cast as Bonnie in ‘The Vampire Diaries’
Before 'The Vampire Diaries,' Kat Graham and her family didn't have a lot of money. The actor explained how important landing the role was to her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
Fleishman Is in Trouble stars Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes in a new kind of relationship drama
When it comes to the series adaptation of her book, Fleishman Is in Trouble, showrunner and scribe Taffy Brodesser-Akner says viewers can expect a relationship drama unlike any they've seen before. Like the novel, the eight-episode series of the same name follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a man who wakes up one morning to find that his new ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), has dropped his children off a day early for his custodial weekend, and then just doesn't return. Lizzy Caplan plays Libby, one of Toby's closest friends.
Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of Fletch salary to make latest sequel happen
Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of his salary to finance three extra days of filming on Confess, Fletch.The new sequel follows on from crime comedies Fletch (1985) and Fletch Lives (1989). It is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name and is the first movie in the series not to star Chevy Chase in the lead role – which has now been taken over by Mad Men star Hamm.In a new interview with Uproxx, director Greg Mottola said that the money that Miramax was able provide for the film only covered 27 days of...
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Sets Netflix Premiere Date
Netflix has revealed the premiere date for “The Crown” Season 5 during its online Tudum fan event on Saturday. The dramatized series about the British Royal Family is set to return on Nov. 9 with an entirely new cast. Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter”) takes over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II while Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) will play her husband, Prince Philip. Meanwhile Dominic West (“The Affair”) will play Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki (“Tenet”) will portray Princess Diana, Lesley Manville (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”) joins as the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary”) stars as Prime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steve Martin’s Net Worth Is Staggering! See How Much Money the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Actor Makes
Only Murders in the Building actor Steve Martin has dominated all areas of the entertainment space for more than 50 years. His acting chops, singing voice and comedic skills have led him to become one of the most well-respected actors in Hollywood with a whopping net worth to show for it. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
KTVB
'The Goldbergs' Jeff Garlin Reveals He's Dealing With Bipolar Disorder and 'Doing the Best I Can'
Jeff Garlin is getting personal about his own mental health. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with followers that he has bipolar disorder. The actor -- who made headlines when he departed his ABC sitcom The Goldbergs halfway through season 9 -- expressed, "Bipolar is a motherf**ker."
Shadow and Bone Season 2: Wylan, Nikolai and More Arrive in New Teaser
“I’m a Sun Summoner,” Alina declares in a new teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2. As part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum on Saturday, the streamer unveiled a first look at the upcoming season, featuring Alina, Mal and more gearing up for the epic fight against Kirigan aka the Darkling. We also got our first glimpse at the incoming cast members, which includes The Witcher’s Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks; Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Nikolai Lantsov, the son of Ravkan king Alexander III with his own private fleet; Anna Leong Brophy (Traces, Ragdoll) as Tamar Kir-Bataar, a Heartrender and close...
‘The Crown’ Gets November Premiere Date After Sensitive Behind-The-Scenes Discussions Following Death Of Queen
The fifth season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix beginning November 9, the streamer said Saturday. The drama was always scheduled to launch on the streamer that month, but following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 there has been acute sensitivity at Netflix about how to proceed. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Protocols were instigated back in 2016, before The Crown first debuted, about how to manage transmission in the event of the much-loved monarch’s passing. Peter Morgan, the Emmy-winning drama’s creator, and Stephen Daldry, an executive producer, were...
Comments / 0