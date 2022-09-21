ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?

Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
thefastmode.com

triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales

In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
thefastmode.com

Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps

Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
thefastmode.com

DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics

DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
thefastmode.com

Vodafone to Develop Satellite Tech to Locate IoT Devices & Autonomous Vehicles within Centimetres

Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a new mass-market precise positioning system that will locate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machinery, and vehicles with a greater degree of accuracy than using only individual global navigation satellites systems (GNSS). Vehicles, scooters, and even robot lawn mowers can be securely monitored...
HackerNoon

How to Create an MVP to Launch Your SaaS Application Easily

Creating an MVP (minimum viable product) for your SaaS (software as a service) application can be a great way to ensure a successful launch. By focusing on the critical features and functions of your application, you can create a product that is both user-friendly and effective. By following these simple steps, you can create an MVP that will help you achieve your goals and objectives.
NEWSBTC

STEPN and GigaSpace Metaverse Form Strategic Partnership

The two have formed a strategic partnership to build a virtual STEPN city in the GigaSpace metaverse. The new metaverse GigaSpace has formed a strategic partnership with the move-to-earn fitness app STEPN to build a virtual STEPN City for their community. Sharing the same vision with STEPN – building a...
thefastmode.com

floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT

FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
TechRadar

Alibaba Cloud set to invest $1bn in overseas partnerships

Alibaba Cloud is set to invest $1 billion over the next three years to support its partners' "technology innovation and market expansion". The investment from the Chinese tech giant's cloud computing division will consist of a mix of both financial and non-financial incentives, including "funding, rebates, and go-to-market initiatives". In...
CoinTelegraph

Web3 technologies could be a game changer for the travel industry

Many companies and industries are incorporating Web3 technologies into their business structures, and the travel industry is no exception. On Wednesday, Flybondi, an Argentinian airline, announced a strategic alliance with TravelX, a blockchain technology company responsible for tokenizing flight tickets. The partnership intends to enable travelers to purchase airline tickets as nonfungible tokens through Binance Pay, using USD Coin (USDC) as payment for transactions.
HackerNoon

Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why

Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
thefastmode.com

Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution

Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
HackerNoon

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak is Developing Energy Efficiency NFTs

EFFORCE, a web3 company co-founded by Steve Wozniak (Apple co-founder), is building the first Energy Efficiency NFTs to help fund energy-efficient projects. These projects focus on a sustainable future by bringing a novel "Proof of Contribution" concept that underpins a new breed of utility NFTs. The Genesis NFTs are a...
financefeeds.com

Boba expands interoperability, multichain features with Avalanche integration

Boba Network, a multi-chain scaling solution and Hybrid Compute platform, today announced its expansion to become the first Layer-2 scaling solution to launch on Avalanche. Boba’s expansion moves it beyond the scope of a traditional Layer-2 and reinforces its preeminent status for scaling blockchain networks. Combining its mass-level performance scalability with Avalanche’s additional features offers developers smarter tools to build more dynamic dApps.
