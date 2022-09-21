Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Look Unbothered by Cheating Scandal
Looks like Adam Levine and his wife are on the same page when it comes to weathering the storm of cheating allegations -- they're already laughing together, even as more women come forward. Behati Prinsloo had a big smile on her face as she and Adam were out and about...
Sumner Stroh Apologizes to Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo After Alleged Affair
Saying sorry. Instagram model Sumner Stroh issued an apology to Behati Prinsloo after claiming that she had an affair with her husband, Adam Levine. “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry,” the 23-year-old social media personality said in a Monday, September 19, TikTok video.
Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’
The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’
Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
Adam Levine Once Said He Wanted '100 Kids' With Wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine once said he wanted to have 100 kids with his wife Behati Prinsloo, who he has been accused of cheating on. The Maroon 5 front man has been caught in the middle of a cheating scandal and he and his wife's relationship is now in the spotlight. On...
Adam Levine’s Candid Quotes About Behati Prinsloo, Marriage Before Cheating Allegations: ‘She Makes Me the Best Person I Can Be’
Love is a winding road. Adam Levine has been vocal about his “promiscuous” past and how wife Behati Prinsloo changed him for the better — even after being accused in September 2022 of cheating on the model. The Maroon 5 frontman was first linked to the Victoria’s Secret model in May 2012 following a relationship […]
Sumner Stroh Reacts to Adam Levine Denying Affair Claims: ‘Get This Man a Dictionary’
Clapping back. Sumner Stroh called out Adam Levine after he denied her claims that they had an affair during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” the Instagram model...
A Canadian Influencer Says Adam Levine Tried To Slide Into Her DMs & She Has Receipts
A Quebec influencer says that Adam Levine contacted her on Instagram — the latest in a string of claims from Instagram models that the married singer sent them inappropriate DMs. Instagram personality and swimwear designer Elisabeth Rioux claimed in a series of Instagram stories this week that the Maroon...
Who Is Adam Levine's Alleged Mistress Sumner Stroh?
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is facing allegations from 23-year-old Sumner Stroh that the two have been having an affair over the past year.
‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs
The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
Sumner Stroh Appears to Slam Adam Levine After He Admits to 'Crossing Line'
The Instagram model writes, "Someone get this man a dictionary," after the Maroon 5 singer says on Instagram, "I did not have an affair."
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Seen Out Together Amid Singer's Cheating Allegations: Pics
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been spotted together following the news of the singer’s alleged infidelity. In new images, obtained by ET, the 34-year-old model and 43-year-old musician appear straight-faced as they step out to run errands in Montecito, California, on Wednesday before driving away in a car.
Adam Levine Admits to Past Cheating in 2009 Interview: 'Nothing Worse''
"Monogamy is not in our genetic makeup," the Maroon 5 singer said.
The Voice US's Adam Levine responds to affair allegations
Former The Voice US coach Adam Levine has responded to allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo. Levine, the frontman of rock group Maroon 5, was accused of having a year-long affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh in a Tik Tok video she posted earlier this week. Stroh shared...
Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal Leads to Baby Name Drama
Most people can recognize Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s voice from any number of the band’s biggest hits, but right now, the voice of Sumner Stroh is ringing in our ears. The 23-year old social media influencer with over 386,500 followers on TikTok has recently made several allegations in a new video, exposing to the world what looks to be a torrid affair with the celebrity coach from The Voice.
