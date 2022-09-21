ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
findlay.edu

Building Bridges Through Writing with Derek Sherman ‘15, Ph.D.

Written by Travis Rindler, current graduate student enrolled in UF’s Master of Arts in Rhetoric and Writing. The University of Findlay has produced numerous success stories throughout its storied history. With the broad spectrum of programs and training, success might look different to each student and graduate coming into and leaving the University. The story of Derek Sherman, Assistant Professor of English, is one of discovery, change, and a future that has found a home with UF.
FINDLAY, OH
huroninsider.com

How local school districts did on their Ohio School Report Card

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Education released their 2022 Ohio School Report Cards. Unlike prior years, districts and schools did not receive overall leader grades. Instead, schools receive ratings from one to five stars on five rated components and also various report-only data. “The more we understand the needs...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Findlay, OH
Findlay, OH
Education
findlay.edu

UF unaffected by active shooter hoax sweeping Ohio

It appears Findlay High School was one of the many high schools in Ohio that fell victim to hoax active shooter reports Friday Sept. 23. The University of Findlay office of campus safety sent out a notice to the UF campus community shortly after 2 p.m. “University of Findlay Police...
FINDLAY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters

OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National University#U S News#Linus College#Findlay Ranked#World Report#The U S News#The Office Of Admissions
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
WDBO

GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

TOLEDO, Ohio — (AP) — General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles. It's the first GM engine or transmission plant to begin the long transition from internal combustion engines to...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
hometownstations.com

Family and friends of Jeremy DeMoss line St. Rita's for final sendoff as he donates his organs to help others

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The halls of Mercy Health-St. Rita's were filled with people giving a final sendoff to a father and dear friend. Jeremy DeMoss passed away after a motorcycle incident in Van Wert County this past weekend. His organs will be donated to help others in need. DeMoss was the president of the Wetzel Motorcycle Club, and members of the club joined his family in lining up the hallways of St. Rita's in order to give him a proper sendoff. Members from the club say that they have a major focus on giving and fundraising efforts, and they are glad to see that DeMoss wanted to give and help others one last time.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Investigation into Lake football coach continues

MILLBURY — A law firm is handling the “improper communications” investigation into the Lake High School football coach. At Wednesday’s meeting, Superintendent Jim Witt thanked the firm Flannery Georgalis, Cleveland, for handling the investigation into Josh Andrews, who was relieved of his duties on Monday. “This...
MILLBURY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lonz Mansion on Middle Bass Island to be restored

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Lonz Mansion is on Middle Bass Island and was built in 1906. It was once home to George Lonz who operated what was once one of the largest wineries in the county on the island, next to the home. It was a popular tourist destination...
PORT CLINTON, OH
10TV

2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down

OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
WILLARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy