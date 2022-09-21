Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, OhioMike WhiteBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in OhioTravel MavenFindlay, OH
Related
findlay.edu
Building Bridges Through Writing with Derek Sherman ‘15, Ph.D.
Written by Travis Rindler, current graduate student enrolled in UF’s Master of Arts in Rhetoric and Writing. The University of Findlay has produced numerous success stories throughout its storied history. With the broad spectrum of programs and training, success might look different to each student and graduate coming into and leaving the University. The story of Derek Sherman, Assistant Professor of English, is one of discovery, change, and a future that has found a home with UF.
Anti-mask lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools dismissed, costs $12K in taxes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In February, 2022, parents sued Perrysburg schools for student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic that continued after the state of Ohio lifted mask mandates. Perrysburg Schools announced Friday the case had been dismissed in court. The school district expressed gratitude for the dismissal. "We are...
thevillagereporter.com
Attorney General Yost Gives ProMedica Seven Days To Make Payment It Owes University Of Toledo’s Medical School
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — With the future of the University of Toledo’s medical school at stake, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has warned ProMedica Health System that it has a week to make at least one of the two payments it owes the school under an academic affiliation agreement or face a lawsuit from the state.
huroninsider.com
How local school districts did on their Ohio School Report Card
On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Education released their 2022 Ohio School Report Cards. Unlike prior years, districts and schools did not receive overall leader grades. Instead, schools receive ratings from one to five stars on five rated components and also various report-only data. “The more we understand the needs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
findlay.edu
UF unaffected by active shooter hoax sweeping Ohio
It appears Findlay High School was one of the many high schools in Ohio that fell victim to hoax active shooter reports Friday Sept. 23. The University of Findlay office of campus safety sent out a notice to the UF campus community shortly after 2 p.m. “University of Findlay Police...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters
OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
Lucas, Wood counties move into yellow designation for COVID-19
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas and Wood counties were downgraded to the yellow COVID-19 Community Level on Thursday by the CDC, one week after a small bump in cases pushed the counties into the red designation. The yellow designation comes with recommendations for both public and personal health and...
GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts
TOLEDO, Ohio — (AP) — General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles. It's the first GM engine or transmission plant to begin the long transition from internal combustion engines to...
High school football: Toledo Central Catholic blanks Lima Senior
LIMA — If there is one thing Lima Senior is not going to miss in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference is playing Toledo Central Catholic in football. Toledo Central Catholic downed the Spartans 56-0 in the final conference clash between these two teams Friday. This marks Lima Senior’s third...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Family and friends of Jeremy DeMoss line St. Rita's for final sendoff as he donates his organs to help others
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The halls of Mercy Health-St. Rita's were filled with people giving a final sendoff to a father and dear friend. Jeremy DeMoss passed away after a motorcycle incident in Van Wert County this past weekend. His organs will be donated to help others in need. DeMoss was the president of the Wetzel Motorcycle Club, and members of the club joined his family in lining up the hallways of St. Rita's in order to give him a proper sendoff. Members from the club say that they have a major focus on giving and fundraising efforts, and they are glad to see that DeMoss wanted to give and help others one last time.
13abc.com
Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
sent-trib.com
Investigation into Lake football coach continues
MILLBURY — A law firm is handling the “improper communications” investigation into the Lake High School football coach. At Wednesday’s meeting, Superintendent Jim Witt thanked the firm Flannery Georgalis, Cleveland, for handling the investigation into Josh Andrews, who was relieved of his duties on Monday. “This...
spectrumnews1.com
Lonz Mansion on Middle Bass Island to be restored
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Lonz Mansion is on Middle Bass Island and was built in 1906. It was once home to George Lonz who operated what was once one of the largest wineries in the county on the island, next to the home. It was a popular tourist destination...
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down
OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
13abc.com
Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
wwnytv.com
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
Comments / 0