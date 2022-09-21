Read full article on original website
New Report Shows 53% Of Black Women In Restaurant Industry Do Not Earn Enough Tips To Make Their State Minimum Wage
To coincide with Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, a new report by One Fair Wage finds the subminimum wage affects them more than others. The report, titled Intentional Inequality, details how the subminimum wage was created to deny Black women a fair minimum wage and contributes to the race-gender pay gap in the restaurant industry. According to the study, Black women in front-of-house positions make $2.57 an hour less than white men in the same positions, which adds up to $5,345 in lost income annually.
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
‘Leading Our Way Forward’: Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness Hosts 14th Annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit
In a room full of motivational speakers, authors, founders, and community leaders, Black men and women are gathering to celebrate living a healthy lifestyle. The 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit will be held September 23-24, with the theme of “Leading Our Way Forward.” According to Madison365, the virtual event honoring Black women’s health will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Madison, Wisconsin-based organization, The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness.
