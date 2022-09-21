Box Score OMAHA, Neb. – North Dakota women's soccer started the conference season with a 0-0 tie against Omaha on Friday night. It was a tough tussle as both teams tried to get on the board first. The first half ended without a score from either squad. The Fighting Hawks were unable to fire a shot against the Mavericks in the first half. Omaha had 11 shots against North Dakota. UND's goalie, Madi Livingston, kept the Mavericks away with three saves.

