Autonomous trucks have begun making deliveries to Sam’s Club locations in the Dallas, Texas market. People familiar with the matter say the switch will help the company meet labor needs and replenish goods more frequently while achieving cost savings. Some experts believe autonomous trucks could help address prevailing supply chain problems. The first stage of the process began in July 2022 and involved the trucks traveling to 34 Sam's Club locations. A European Union-funded project that tested autonomous shuttle buses in bad conditions in Finland could shed some light on the matter.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO