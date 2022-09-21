Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
5 members of SLO County family honored in Harvest Festival parade in 1970s. Who were they?
One family member was the namesake of an elementary school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
Elks Lodge hosts SLO holiday boutique
The Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo is hosting a holiday boutique this weekend. The boutique is hosted by California Poppy Decorative Artists.
Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend
BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Vintage Trailer Bash is back this year. It started on Friday and runs all weekend long at the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campgrounds right off the 101 Freeway in Buellton. See some of the finest vintage trailers and motor homes from the 20th century. It's like stepping back in The post Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup
The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Public Library Partnering With Connected California To Offer Free Online Help
The Lompoc Public Library is part of a new free service, Connected California, helping community members find low-cost digital products and receive help navigating online from the comfort of home. The California State Library, supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of The American...
Noozhawk
Luncheon Celebrates Santa Barbara Foundation’s People of the Year
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich were honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at the 79th annual Santa Barbara Foundation Person of the Year Luncheon on Wednesday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. “Recipients are selected each year from a wide range of candidates who are...
Santa Barbara church raised $10,000 for Santa Barbara Unified teachers
A local Santa Barbara church launched an "Adopt-a-Teacher" fundraiser to aid Santa Barbara Unified School District teachers and ended up nearly doubling its fundraising goal. The post Santa Barbara church raised $10,000 for Santa Barbara Unified teachers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 23, 2022
Regarding Joshua Molina’s Sept. 21 article, “Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More,” the accompanying photo says it all. You can’t even see the buildings. What you do see is a disgrace. Add to this the barriers on the cross-streets that...
Central Coast Brewing moving to The Hub in the coming months
Monterey Street has been home to Central Coast Brewing since 1998, but the building housing the operation was recently sold, displacing the brewery.
Noozhawk
Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling
VENTURA, Calif. – A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration. Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Boulevard near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business. It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios. His children now run the business. The neon sign was designed by The post Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Organizers Postpone Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival
The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival has been postponed, but those who bought tickets apparently won't receive refunds. Organizers had touted the event as taking place at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc on Saturday and sold tickets for the festival with the theme "Where music is good for the soul." "The...
spectrumnews1.com
Former world surfing champion offers spiritual advice in new book
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Best-selling author and former surf champion Shaun Tomson said he wrote his latest book "to help people find their purpose and their path." Tomson co-authored "The Surfer and The Sage: A Guide to Survive and Ride Life's Waves," based on his experience in the ocean and how he coped with the cyclical ups and downs of life, including the untimely death of his son.
16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops
The fall cruise ship season has begun in Santa Barbara. A meeting about cruise ship visits is also scheduled. The post 16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
biteofthebest.com
TASTE! craft eatery, San Luis Obispo, CA
Can’t make up your mind what to order? Taste! craft eatery is for you. The menu offers a Duo ($16), Trio ($20), or Quartet ($29). You select two, three or four items from their extensive menu of choices and get small portions of each. None are full size but certainly satisfy.
Arroyo Grande celebrates new and old traditions at Harvest Festival
The Harvest Festival, Arroyo Grande's longest-running free festival, will take place Friday and Saturday.
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: The Hairs Were Standing Up on My Neck
There is a story I told at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, where I serve my community by representing recreational anglers. It is a story of a wild moment when the natural order went ballistic all around me. On my charterboat WaveWalker, decades ago, I had a...
