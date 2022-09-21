ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.com

10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara

We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Solvang, CA
Solvang, CA
Business
News Channel 3-12

Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend

BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Vintage Trailer Bash is back this year. It started on Friday and runs all weekend long at the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campgrounds right off the 101 Freeway in Buellton. See some of the finest vintage trailers and motor homes from the 20th century. It's like stepping back in The post Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup

The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Hawks Club
Noozhawk

Luncheon Celebrates Santa Barbara Foundation’s People of the Year

Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich were honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at the 79th annual Santa Barbara Foundation Person of the Year Luncheon on Wednesday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. “Recipients are selected each year from a wide range of candidates who are...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Noozhawk

Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling

VENTURA, Calif. – A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration. Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Boulevard near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business. It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios. His children now run the business. The neon sign was designed by The post Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Organizers Postpone Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival

The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival has been postponed, but those who bought tickets apparently won't receive refunds. Organizers had touted the event as taking place at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc on Saturday and sold tickets for the festival with the theme "Where music is good for the soul." "The...
LOMPOC, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Former world surfing champion offers spiritual advice in new book

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Best-selling author and former surf champion Shaun Tomson said he wrote his latest book "to help people find their purpose and their path." Tomson co-authored "The Surfer and The Sage: A Guide to Survive and Ride Life's Waves," based on his experience in the ocean and how he coped with the cyclical ups and downs of life, including the untimely death of his son.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
biteofthebest.com

TASTE! craft eatery, San Luis Obispo, CA

Can’t make up your mind what to order? Taste! craft eatery is for you. The menu offers a Duo ($16), Trio ($20), or Quartet ($29). You select two, three or four items from their extensive menu of choices and get small portions of each. None are full size but certainly satisfy.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Noozhawk

Captain’s Log: The Hairs Were Standing Up on My Neck

There is a story I told at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, where I serve my community by representing recreational anglers. It is a story of a wild moment when the natural order went ballistic all around me. On my charterboat WaveWalker, decades ago, I had a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy