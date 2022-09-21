Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
City of Santa Maria features two small businesses
Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 23, 2022
Regarding Joshua Molina’s Sept. 21 article, “Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More,” the accompanying photo says it all. You can’t even see the buildings. What you do see is a disgrace. Add to this the barriers on the cross-streets that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
Santa Barbara church raised $10,000 for Santa Barbara Unified teachers
A local Santa Barbara church launched an "Adopt-a-Teacher" fundraiser to aid Santa Barbara Unified School District teachers and ended up nearly doubling its fundraising goal. The post Santa Barbara church raised $10,000 for Santa Barbara Unified teachers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup
The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Public Library Partnering With Connected California To Offer Free Online Help
The Lompoc Public Library is part of a new free service, Connected California, helping community members find low-cost digital products and receive help navigating online from the comfort of home. The California State Library, supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of The American...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops
The fall cruise ship season has begun in Santa Barbara. A meeting about cruise ship visits is also scheduled. The post 16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Delta IV Heavy rocket launches for final time from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket blasted off at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Noozhawk
Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Will Have Hands Full Against Rio Mesa
After escaping with a close win over Ventura last week, the Santa Barbara High School football team faces another big challenge in its quest to win the Channel League title. An experienced, physical and talented Rio Mesa team comes into Peabody Stadium on Friday with title aspirations as well. The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight after dropping their season opener.
Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling
VENTURA, Calif. – A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration. Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Boulevard near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business. It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios. His children now run the business. The neon sign was designed by The post Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More
Clean up your act — sort of. That's what the Santa Barbara City Council told restaurants with outdoor dining on 10 blocks of State Street. The council voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to make swift changes to outdoor dining, a little more than two years after the city closed a portion of State Street to cars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: New Simi Valley industrial park signs tenant
Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley. (courtesy photo) An undisclosed entertainment equipment supplier has committed to a nearly 135,600-square-foot site at an industrial park in Simi Valley. Newmark recently announced the industrial lease at the Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a five-building industrial complex that’s still under construction. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, Executive Managing…
Noozhawk
Organizers Postpone Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival
The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival has been postponed, but those who bought tickets apparently won't receive refunds. Organizers had touted the event as taking place at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc on Saturday and sold tickets for the festival with the theme "Where music is good for the soul." "The...
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Comments / 0