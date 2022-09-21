ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
LOMPOC, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
OXNARD, CA
santabarbaraca.com

10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara

We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Noozhawk

Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup

The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Will Have Hands Full Against Rio Mesa

After escaping with a close win over Ventura last week, the Santa Barbara High School football team faces another big challenge in its quest to win the Channel League title. An experienced, physical and talented Rio Mesa team comes into Peabody Stadium on Friday with title aspirations as well. The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight after dropping their season opener.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling

VENTURA, Calif. – A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration. Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Boulevard near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business. It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios. His children now run the business. The neon sign was designed by The post Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: New Simi Valley industrial park signs tenant

Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley. (courtesy photo) An undisclosed entertainment equipment supplier has committed to a nearly 135,600-square-foot site at an industrial park in Simi Valley. Newmark recently announced the industrial lease at the Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a five-building industrial complex that’s still under construction. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, Executive Managing…
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Noozhawk

Organizers Postpone Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival

The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival has been postponed, but those who bought tickets apparently won't receive refunds. Organizers had touted the event as taking place at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc on Saturday and sold tickets for the festival with the theme "Where music is good for the soul." "The...
LOMPOC, CA

