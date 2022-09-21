Coronado’s municipal golf course had been one of the top municipal golf courses in the country. In fact, the Hotel del and the golf course are two of the most important jewels in Coronado’s Crown. Unfortunately the golf course has seen better days. I have been a resident of Coronado for nearly 25 years and have played golf at our local course three to four times a week for the past 22 years. The condition of the golf course is the worst I have seen in all those years. The fairways are riddled with dry spots and the bunkers are being overtaken by crab grass.

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO