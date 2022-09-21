WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - 95-year-old Chuck McCarthy of Syracuse has never been a rule follower. When the United States entered World War II, he dropped everything to enlist. “Well, I went in in 1944. I was 17-years-old. And I had to get into the war. I quit high school before I graduated just to get in there,” said McCarthy.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO