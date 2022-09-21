Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
wwnytv.com
Service and sacrifice honored as 78 New York vets visit Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - 95-year-old Chuck McCarthy of Syracuse has never been a rule follower. When the United States entered World War II, he dropped everything to enlist. “Well, I went in in 1944. I was 17-years-old. And I had to get into the war. I quit high school before I graduated just to get in there,” said McCarthy.
Comments / 0