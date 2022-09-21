Read full article on original website
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
Dearborn Press & Guide
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house in Dearborn Heights
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tara Grant’s family returning to Macomb County 15 years after her murder
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Tara Grant’s family is returning to Macomb County Saturday, fifteen years after her brutal murder. Hundreds will join them, gathering for Tara’s Walk: a fundraiser to raise money for domestic abuse victims. Grant was a loving wife and mother who was murdered by...
13-year-old girl, bystanders honored for saving man’s life
ANN ARBOR, MI -- When Lily Schaffer, 13, turned around to tell Jerry Parris she was ready to restart the game, she thought it was strange he was on the ground. “And then I see that there’s a ton of bugs flying around his face, and he wasn’t blinking,” Schaffer said.
Redford man dies in crash on I-75 despite CPR efforts from bystander
A 27-year-old Redford man has died after crashing into a bridge embankment on a Detroit freeway early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police officials say a bystander was performing CPR when troopers arrived.
Police investigate after man shoots & kills brother in Sterling Heights
The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday evening (Sept. 24).
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Teens going to dinner with Detroit police get a scare when stranger pulls fake gun them
The teenagers headed over to the DPD 9th precinct as officers hosted them for dinner, even giving them a ride in a marked police van. Then, the suspect with a fake AR-15 pointed it at them at a red light.
abc12.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Pontiac
A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident. Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
Mt. Clemens woman arrested after using machete-style weapon to attack 19-year-old riding bike to work: Deputies
A 28-year-old woman is in police custody after Macomb County deputies say she brutally attacked a young man with a broad blade as he was riding to work on his bike Friday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 coordinate break-in at Bloomfield Township home, flee police with 2-year-old in van, officials say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested for coordinating a break-in at a Bloomfield Township home, stealing medication and key fobs, and fleeing police with a 2-year-old girl and multiple guns inside their van, officials said. Van flees scene of break-in Bloomfield Township police were called around 11:20...
Local mom: 5-year-old's school bus drops him off over an hour late
Jasmine Bell lives in Pontiac and works as a pizza delivery driver. The 32-year-old has six kids, one of them is Amari, who was diagnosed with autism last year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sister has remarkable message after brother’s sentencing for mother’s 2017 murder in Farmington Hills
DETROIT – There was a lot of tension in an Oakland County courtroom after a Farmington Hills man was sentenced to 35-60 years for murdering his mother in 2017. Police found Nada Huranieh, 35, at her home, and prosecutors say her then 16-year-old son suffocated her, threw her body out of a second-floor window, and then staged the scene to make it look like an accident.
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills man guilty for mother's murder when he was 16 sentenced to 35-60 years
An Oakland County judge sentenced Muhammad Al-Tantawi, a 21-year-old from Farmington Hills convicted of murdering his mother, to 35-60 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday. The roughly five years he's already spent in jail will count toward his sentence. Nada Huranieh, Al-Tantawi's mother, was 35 when she died in...
Police: Man dies after being struck by Amtrak Train in Birmingham
Birmingham police confirmed to 7 Action News that a man died after being hit by a train there today.
Teen attacked by woman carrying 'machete-style weapon' in Mt. Clemens
A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by a woman carrying a “machete-style weapon” in Mt. Clemens.
fox2detroit.com
Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
