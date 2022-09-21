Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Free Trunk or Treat Event Invites You to Join the Festive Fun in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Game of Thrones Weekend at King Richard's Faire: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyCarver, MA
One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
arlboston.org
ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation
ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
theweektoday.com
Marion Town Administrator finalist for job in Middleboro
Marion Town Administrator James McGrail is one of four finalists for the position of Town Manager for Middleboro. McGrail has been Marion’s Town Administrator since 2019. Before that, he was the director of facilities for Sandwich schools from 2018 to 2019 and the executive director of South Shore Country Club in Hingham from 2010 to 2018.
Boston tavern manager shares work ethic and community ties with a new generation of staff
Restaurant workers are among the hardest working Americans who keep the country moving. The restaurant industry has faced serious struggles over the past several years, from violent protests in American cities in 2020 to excessive COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic. More recently, rising inflation and the increase in remote workers...
capecodwave.com
Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay
CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1025.com
Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal
Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Man found dead in former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
The deaths of that man and former Mayor Susan Menard were both found to be medical in nature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
hometownweekly.net
Former police chief joins WPS team
Steve Trask spent 33 years working as a police officer in the city of Framingham. “I loved every second of being a police officer,” Trask said. He retired in 2020 as the Police Chief and Emergency Management Director and came out of retirement in April to take on a new role as Westwood Public Schools’ very first Director of Safety & Security.
fallriverreporter.com
Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild
A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner
There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
WCVB
WCVB's Doug Meehan tries hand at being firefighter, EMS responder
BOSTON — Every day, firefighters and EMS professionals are out helping save lives. But what is it like to walk the in their boots and what does it take to do their job?. WCVB’s Doug Meehan had the chance to find out. At first glance, the image of...
NECN
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
Comments / 0