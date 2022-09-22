Fourth annual Carnival of Darkness film festival kicks off Thursday in Beaufort County

Fall will get off to a frightful start with the fourth annual Carnival of Darkness this weekend in Beaufort County.

The film festival, scheduled for Friday through Saturday, will feature actors, vendors, directors, dancers, fire spinners and film-industry guests from across North Carolina.

“We’re very excited because this is the biggest, best Carnival of Darkness we’ve had in the four years since we started this,” said Paula Stephenson, president of Alternative Stage. “It’s bigger and better than it ever has been.”

An opening reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington. The meet-and-greet event will include a free screening of “Loon Lake” by director Ansel Faraj.

The festival opens from 5-10 p.m. Friday at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 E., Chocowinity, with dancers, musicians, concessions, fire spinners with Fire Box Social, the “Horror Show II” variety show and a 3-D screening of the 1922 horror classic, “Nosferatu.” Vendors include a costume shop and a dealer in Halloween memorabilia.

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Turnage Theater with screenings of sci-fi, horror and suspense films from around the world. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Haunted Pamlico received 133 film submissions from 28 countries. From this list, judges have selected 22 films to be screened. The winners of each film category will be announced during the festival on Saturday, along with the winners of the Fright Photo Contest and the Haunt Season Writing Competition.

More than a dozen guests will be featured Friday and Saturday, including filmmakers William Howard, Todd Bagley, Justin Oakley, Bev Horvath and T.J. Harper, along with authors Michael Howell and Micah Harris and actors Amber Dawn Fox, Angel Bradford, Ron Blake, Kaleab Kurtz and Keith Dooley.

The festival, co-hosted by the Nights of Fright haunted attraction, will include the inaugural Sittin’ in the Weeds Car and Truck Show, from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the farm. Admission to the car show is free. The registration fee is $20 per vehicle.

While proceeds go to Alternative Stage, which operates the event, the featured charity is Ruth’s House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Representatives of the nonprofit organization will be at the farm to promote their mission and accept donations.

Admission is $5 at the farm or $10 for an all-access pass to events at the farm and the Turnage. Visit https://filmfreeway.com/CarnivalofDarkness or facebook.com/HauntedPamlico.