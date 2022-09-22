ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Fourth annual Carnival of Darkness film festival kicks off Thursday in Beaufort County

By Special to The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fASB5_0i5B7SlU00

Fall will get off to a frightful start with the fourth annual Carnival of Darkness this weekend in Beaufort County.

The film festival, scheduled for Friday through Saturday, will feature actors, vendors, directors, dancers, fire spinners and film-industry guests from across North Carolina.

“We’re very excited because this is the biggest, best Carnival of Darkness we’ve had in the four years since we started this,” said Paula Stephenson, president of Alternative Stage. “It’s bigger and better than it ever has been.”

An opening reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington. The meet-and-greet event will include a free screening of “Loon Lake” by director Ansel Faraj.

The festival opens from 5-10 p.m. Friday at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 E., Chocowinity, with dancers, musicians, concessions, fire spinners with Fire Box Social, the “Horror Show II” variety show and a 3-D screening of the 1922 horror classic, “Nosferatu.” Vendors include a costume shop and a dealer in Halloween memorabilia.

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Turnage Theater with screenings of sci-fi, horror and suspense films from around the world. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Haunted Pamlico received 133 film submissions from 28 countries. From this list, judges have selected 22 films to be screened. The winners of each film category will be announced during the festival on Saturday, along with the winners of the Fright Photo Contest and the Haunt Season Writing Competition.

More than a dozen guests will be featured Friday and Saturday, including filmmakers William Howard, Todd Bagley, Justin Oakley, Bev Horvath and T.J. Harper, along with authors Michael Howell and Micah Harris and actors Amber Dawn Fox, Angel Bradford, Ron Blake, Kaleab Kurtz and Keith Dooley.

The festival, co-hosted by the Nights of Fright haunted attraction, will include the inaugural Sittin’ in the Weeds Car and Truck Show, from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the farm. Admission to the car show is free. The registration fee is $20 per vehicle.

While proceeds go to Alternative Stage, which operates the event, the featured charity is Ruth’s House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Representatives of the nonprofit organization will be at the farm to promote their mission and accept donations.

Admission is $5 at the farm or $10 for an all-access pass to events at the farm and the Turnage. Visit https://filmfreeway.com/CarnivalofDarkness or facebook.com/HauntedPamlico.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8

KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival comes to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The first annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival will be held tomorrow. Hodges was the former mayor of Washington who died of COVID-19 in 2020. The city renamed its waterfront festival park to honor him- and that’s where this weekend’s festival will take place.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

MumFest returning to historic Downtown New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 8 in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, NC
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
Beaufort County, NC
Government
Washington, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
WNCT

26th annual Carolina Country Stampede this weekend in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede will be held in Williamston this weekend. The event is a fun-filled two-day street festival full of music, games, food and more. It will all be held at 140 West Main Street in Williamston on Friday and Saturday. The event kicks off Friday at 5 […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Mumfest returns Oct. 8-9, kicks off month of activities in New Bern

NEW BERN, NC – The city of New Bern is making final preparations for Mumfest. The event runs Oct. 8-9 and continues with a month-long list of activities. Throughout MumMonth, Swiss Bear is welcoming over 200 vendors, including 30 food vendors, nearly 20 musical acts, spectacular entertainment from BMX, Dog Show, Trampoline and Ariel performers—as […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Tickets on sale for 6th annual Roast at the Rock

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Roast at the Rock is back and you can get your tickets now. The 6th annual event includes food, drinks, and live music. The tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters and bottomless beverages. If you are not a fan of oysters, there will also be BBQ...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 22 – 25, 2022

High school football game between Jacksonville Cardinals at New Bern Bears on Friday at 7 p.m. Vintage Hitchcock – A Live Radio Play is currently showing at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 412 Pollock Street. Cove City Fireman’s Day with vendors, food, bingo, family fun, and parade starting at...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Blake
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!. 2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony

NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County. The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m....
NEWPORT, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Domestic Violence#Localevent#Carnival Of Darkness#Alternative Stage#Turnage Theater#Fire Box Social#Sci Fi
WNCT

Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Carolina Country Stampede returns this weekend

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival is returning this weekend. The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Friday in downtown Williamston. It opens with local beach music favorites, the Embers hitting the stage at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, the festival begins at 10:00...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

3 ENC companies among the finalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced ten finalists for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition. The online contest began with 80 nominees. Three nominees in the small business category are from Eastern North Carolina, including one from Carteret County: Crab Pot Christmas Trees by Fisherman Creation, Smyrna George’s BBQ […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast

Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
BEAUFORT, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy