Mobile banking apps reportedly leaked thousands of digital fingerprints
Five unnamed mobile banking apps using the same third-party AI-based digital identity SDK may have leaked over 300,000 biometric digital fingerprints, according to a report (opens in new tab) by researchers at Symantec. Outsourcing the digital identity and authentication component of an app is a common development pattern according to...
TechCrunch
Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data
Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
Why You Want Multi-Region Application Architecture for you Database
Multi-region application architecture is one of the most important aspects of any cloud application. It's not just about having a global presence and close proximity to customers, but also about ensuring that your application can run smoothly in different regions and countries. For this reason, your database should be hosted...
Fast Company
Everything-as-a-Service: It’s time to unite devices and software under the same model
Imagine you’ve just presented a team member with the latest, top-of-the-line mobile device. You both share satisfaction in that moment, and for a brief time, there is no one better equipped than that team member to take on the digital business world. Unfortunately, that feeling fades when a more...
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
Android Authority
How to increase internet speed on your Wi-Fi router
If you pay a premium for high-speed internet, you want to get your money's worth. Wi-Fi is an incredible convenience. It doesn’t just let us use phones and tablets to their full potential. It has freed up home design and expanded its options. This includes smart TVs that don’t need an Ethernet cable snaking through walls, home security devices we can install ourselves, and lighting options that just were not possible before. Given how many devices depend on the same connection, everyone should know how to increase internet speed on their Wi-Fi router.
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
Trump-Linked SPAC Faces Another Setback As Private Investors Withdraw $138.5M Commitment: Is The Deal At Risk?
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
CNET
Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
TechRadar
Mozilla claims Apple, Google and Microsoft force users to use default web browsers
Mozilla, the non-profit proprietor of the Firefox browser, has accused Google, Microsoft, and Apple of "self preferencing" and nudging consumers towards using their own browsers. Examples of consumer harm stemming from this self-preferencing behavior include limited or frustrated choice, lower quality, lower innovation, poor privacy, and unfair contracts, according to...
technewstoday.com
How to Access Router Remotely
If you are traveling and want to check up on your home network, you can do so by remotely accessing its router. Most users we interacted with were not familiar with this feature, but accessing the router remotely allows you to check up on your family, roommates, and even access devices connected to the router via a USB drive.
technewstoday.com
10 Ways to Fix “No Wi-Fi Networks Found” Error on Windows
Any computer with a sound wireless network adapter should discover and list the Wi-Fi networks around it. Not finding a hidden network is understandable, but sometimes laptops may not list any Wi-Fi network. The problem may be due to reasons like faulty drivers, disabled network discovery, or Firewall and VPNs...
Business Insider
7 ways to troubleshoot when cellular data is not working on your iPhone
If cellular data is not working on your iPhone, there are several ways to potentially resolve the issue. To fix your cellular data, try toggling both Airplane mode and Mobile Data in the Control Center and reseating your SIM card. Here are seven of the top ways to fix your...
Nature.com
Optimal selective floor cleaning using deep learning algorithms and reconfigurable robot hTetro
Floor cleaning robots are widely used in public places like food courts, hospitals, and malls to perform frequent cleaning tasks. However, frequent cleaning tasks adversely impact the robot's performance and utilize more cleaning accessories (such as brush, scrubber, and mopping pad). This work proposes a novel selective area cleaning/spot cleaning framework for indoor floor cleaning robots using RGB-D vision sensor-based Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) network, deep learning algorithms, and an optimal complete waypoints path planning method. In this scheme, the robot will clean only dirty areas instead of the whole region. The selective area cleaning/spot cleaning region is identified based on the combination of two strategies: tracing the human traffic patterns and detecting stains and trash on the floor. Here, a deep Simple Online and Real-time Tracking (SORT) human tracking algorithm was used to trace the high human traffic region and Single Shot Detector (SSD) MobileNet object detection framework for detecting the dirty region. Further, optimal shortest waypoint coverage path planning using evolutionary-based optimization was incorporated to traverse the robot efficiently to the designated selective area cleaning/spot cleaning regions. The experimental results show that the SSD MobileNet algorithm scored 90% accuracy for stain and trash detection on the floor. Further, compared to conventional methods, the evolutionary-based optimization path planning scheme reduces 15% percent of navigation time and 10% percent of energy consumption.
Total by Verizon launches with new prepaid plans and family savings
Thanks to Verizon's purchase of Tracfone, the carrier has created a handful of new prepaid plans with up to unlimited data, 5G, and even Disney+ if you go unlimited.
Why Avenue Therapeutics Shares Surged Around 106%; Here Are 87 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares jumped 167.7% to close at $2.20 on Thursday after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties.
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
