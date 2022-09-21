Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of his salary to finance three extra days of filming on Confess, Fletch.The new sequel follows on from crime comedies Fletch (1985) and Fletch Lives (1989). It is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name and is the first movie in the series not to star Chevy Chase in the lead role – which has now been taken over by Mad Men star Hamm.In a new interview with Uproxx, director Greg Mottola said that the money that Miramax was able provide for the film only covered 27 days of...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO