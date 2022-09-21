Read full article on original website
BET
Earth, Wind & Fire Songwriter Says September 21 Date In ‘September’ Has ‘No Significance’
Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1978 No. 1 hit, “September” is still heavily played today, especially during this time of year. But perhaps not every detail about it is common knowledge. Since its release, September 21 has become an unofficial celebration of the legendary R&B/Soul group, however why...
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
TikTok Spreads Theory Solar Flare Will Destroy Earth on September 24
The viral theory has been viewed millions of times online, despite the sun having little to no chance of producing an X-class flare.
An asteroid the size of an airplane will buzz past Earth this week
An asteroid over 120 feet in diameter will pass by Earth this week. The asteroid, which is considered a potentially hazardous asteroid, won’t come close to impacting our planet. However, NASA still keeps track of it due to its size and speed. It’s expected to speed past the Earth at around six miles per second on September 15.
Massive volcano eruption in Tonga could wind up warming the Earth
An undersea volcano in Tonga shot millions of tons of water vapor into the atmosphere, which might warm the Earth's surface over the next few years.
scitechdaily.com
Surprising Discovery Shows How Slowing of Continental Plate Movement Controlled Earth’s Largest Volcanic Events
Major volcanic events occurred millions of years ago that caused such climatic and biological upheaval that they drove some of the most devastating extinction events in Earth’s history. Now, scientists have shed new light on the timing and likely cause of these cataclysmic volcanic events. Surprisingly the new research...
How many meteorites hit Earth every year?
Earth is constantly showered by space rocks, but how many of these actually land on Earth's surface?
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ Tonga blast could warm the Earth temporarily
NEW YORK — When an undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, its watery blast was huge and unusual — and scientists are still trying to understand its impacts. The volcano, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, shot millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.
You Can Watch NASA Crash A Satellite Into An Asteroid Live On Monday
If you’ve seen Armageddon then you know that scientists don’t really have a great plan in case an asteroid is headed for earth. Of course that was just a movie, but the possibility is real, and there should at least be a basic plan in place. And NASA has been working to have a plan ready just in case. One of the plans they’re trying is to actually crash a satellite into an asteroid to see how much, if at all, it can be deflected and knocked off course. And that’s happening this coming Monday, September 26th, 2022!
