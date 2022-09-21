Read full article on original website
Wild N’Out: Bre Tiesi Blasts Suggestion That Nick Cannon Hire Her A Night Nurse—‘Nick Is NOT My Sugar Daddy’
The mother of a Wild N’Out creator’s eighth child recently scoffed at the idea of a Nick Cannon-contributed solution to a parenting problem. Bre Tiesi, who welcomed her son Legendary Cannon with Nick back in June, didn’t take too kindly to a fan who responded to a vulnerable moment she shared about staying up for three days with her newborn.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Dahmer'
A Mexican biographical drama and buzzy heist series are also trending on the streaming service.
