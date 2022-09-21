Read full article on original website
Mayor Chris Brown Provides Updates on New Morris Sign & Downtown Speaker System
Morris Mayor Chris Brown was in our studios on Thursday talking about a new Morris sign along Route 47 near Chapin Street. Your browser does not support the audio element. Brown said lights will be added to the plaza area in the future. Your browser does not support the audio...
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
wjol.com
Photo Gallery: Grand Opening For Romeoville Entertainment Complex
A ribbon cutting today for a new entertainment complex in Romeoville. Scene 75’s Grand Opening is today, Friday, September 23rd. The first 300 guests that attend and enter the building will receive a free ride on either the Drop Tower or Tsunami Coaster. It’s billed as Chicagoland’s premier indoor...
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
WSPY NEWS
Village of Oswego switches police car order
With market availability uncertainty, the Village of Oswego has approved switching to a new provider for three new police cars. Previously in March, the board approved four squad cars. The purchase of three new 2023 squad cars will go to Morrow Brothers Ford of downstate Greenfield, Illinois, not to exceed...
wjol.com
Last Chance To See the Old Chicken-N-Spice In Joliet
A Joliet landmark of 42 years is expected to be demolished. It was last year that the Joliet Chicken-N-Spice restaurant served their last chicken chunks on September 14th. Owners Pat and Ken Reimer are 78 and 81 years of age and are retiring after running the business for 42 years. Joliet Jr. College owns the land and told the Reimer’s they could stay as long as they want. But since their retirement the restaurant will be torn down for parking spaces. The fencing around the building shows the demolition coming soon.
Metra train hits pedestrian near suburban Mokena
MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Service on the Metra Rock Island line was disrupted on Friday afternoon after a train his a pedestrian near south suburban Mokena.Around 3 p.m., Metra said in a tweet that inbound and outbound train movement was stopped near the cusp of New Lenox and Mokena because of the incident and that customers should expect extensive delays.CBS 2's chopper was over the scene Friday evening.Metra said the victim is 20-year-old woman who lived of Mokena, but said they cannot release a name yet Friday night. The woman was south and approached the tracks. The train engineer reported blowing the horn and using the emergency brake, and the jogger appeared to hesitate, but continued and was struck, Metra said.A death investigation is under way.The agency said trains did not Friday evening because of the incident. Metra said customers should expect extensive delays.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
How did a Plainfield get a Max from 'Stranger Things' Halloween decoration to float?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- In Plainfield, a Halloween decoration goes beyond spooky.We've watched it over and over again on TikTok like millions of people online, and yet, we can't figure out how any of it is possible.It looks like a real girl dressed as Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things" is hovering in midair. It's not a real person – it's a mannequin – but the family behind it is keeping how it works a mystery.CBS 2's Jermont Terry went to see it all for himself Friday evening.Dave Appel and his wife, Aubrey, go big every year for...
walls102.com
Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris
MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
959theriver.com
New Brewery, Meadery Coming to Downtown Yorkville
I LOVE me some good craft beer! I even have the beard and flannel shirts to prove it. Imagine my surprise when I read in Kendall County NOW about a new brewery coming to downtown Yorkville!. It is called Fox Republic, and is planned for the building at 101 S....
New west suburban high school principal emails parents, revealing students harassed him at football game
“Appalling and disturbing,” that’s how new Hinsdale South High School Principal Patrick Hardy described the attitude and comments from some students in an email to parents.
WSPY NEWS
Naperville man killed in apparent accident in Morris Thursday
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says a Naperville man was killed in an apparent freak accident Thursday afternoon in Morris. A news release from Callahan's office says 58-year-old Chenping Ni, of Naperville, was trimming tree limbs at a property that he owns in the 1000 block of Quail Drive from a ladder when one of the limbs came back and knocked him to the ground.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
fox32chicago.com
Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting
COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love a steak that is well prepared then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list?
walls102.com
Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas
CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
