ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabery, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Photo Gallery: Grand Opening For Romeoville Entertainment Complex

A ribbon cutting today for a new entertainment complex in Romeoville. Scene 75’s Grand Opening is today, Friday, September 23rd. The first 300 guests that attend and enter the building will receive a free ride on either the Drop Tower or Tsunami Coaster. It’s billed as Chicagoland’s premier indoor...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Cabery, IL
WSPY NEWS

Village of Oswego switches police car order

With market availability uncertainty, the Village of Oswego has approved switching to a new provider for three new police cars. Previously in March, the board approved four squad cars. The purchase of three new 2023 squad cars will go to Morrow Brothers Ford of downstate Greenfield, Illinois, not to exceed...
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Last Chance To See the Old Chicken-N-Spice In Joliet

A Joliet landmark of 42 years is expected to be demolished. It was last year that the Joliet Chicken-N-Spice restaurant served their last chicken chunks on September 14th. Owners Pat and Ken Reimer are 78 and 81 years of age and are retiring after running the business for 42 years. Joliet Jr. College owns the land and told the Reimer’s they could stay as long as they want. But since their retirement the restaurant will be torn down for parking spaces. The fencing around the building shows the demolition coming soon.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra train hits pedestrian near suburban Mokena

MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Service on the Metra Rock Island line was disrupted on Friday afternoon after a train his a pedestrian near south suburban Mokena.Around 3 p.m., Metra said in a tweet that inbound and outbound train movement was stopped near the cusp of New Lenox and Mokena because of the incident and that customers should expect extensive delays.CBS 2's chopper was over the scene Friday evening.Metra said the victim is 20-year-old woman who lived of Mokena, but said they cannot release a name yet Friday night. The woman was south and approached the tracks. The train engineer reported blowing the horn and using the emergency brake, and the jogger appeared to hesitate, but continued and was struck, Metra said.A death investigation is under way.The agency said trains did not Friday evening because of the incident. Metra said customers should expect extensive delays.
MOKENA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Boil Order issued in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firehouse#Siren
CBS Chicago

How did a Plainfield get a Max from 'Stranger Things' Halloween decoration to float?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- In Plainfield, a Halloween decoration goes beyond spooky.We've watched it over and over again on TikTok like millions of people online, and yet, we can't figure out how any of it is possible.It looks like a real girl dressed as Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things" is hovering in midair. It's not a real person – it's a mannequin – but the family behind it is keeping how it works a mystery.CBS 2's Jermont Terry went to see it all for himself Friday evening.Dave Appel and his wife, Aubrey, go big every year for...
PLAINFIELD, IL
walls102.com

Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris

MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
ORLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nomadlawyer.org

Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
CROWN POINT, IN
959theriver.com

New Brewery, Meadery Coming to Downtown Yorkville

I LOVE me some good craft beer! I even have the beard and flannel shirts to prove it. Imagine my surprise when I read in Kendall County NOW about a new brewery coming to downtown Yorkville!. It is called Fox Republic, and is planned for the building at 101 S....
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Naperville man killed in apparent accident in Morris Thursday

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says a Naperville man was killed in an apparent freak accident Thursday afternoon in Morris. A news release from Callahan's office says 58-year-old Chenping Ni, of Naperville, was trimming tree limbs at a property that he owns in the 1000 block of Quail Drive from a ladder when one of the limbs came back and knocked him to the ground.
MORRIS, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting

COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
COAL CITY, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love a steak that is well prepared then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy