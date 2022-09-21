ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan expecting third daughter

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced they are expecting a third child -- another girl -- sometime next year.

The Meta CEO, 38, and Chan, 37, were married in 2012 and already have daughters Maxima “Max,” 6, and August, 5, People reported. Zuckerberg made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

“Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!” Zuckerberg wrote in a post, which was accompanied by a photograph of the couple.

Zuckerberg is the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Facebook (now known as Meta), which he originally launched in 2004, according to “Today.” He originally met Chan in 2003 while waiting in line to use a restroom at a fraternity party at Harvard University, where both were students at the time, People reported. Zuckerberg was a sophomore and Chan was a freshman, according to the magazine.

The couple moved in together in September 2010 and were married on May 19, 2012, in a ceremony in their backyard in Palo Alto, California, People reported.

When he announced that Chan was pregnant with their first daughter, Zuckerberg said that Chan previously suffered three miscarriages, Us Magazine reported.

“You feel so hopeful when you learn you’re going to have a child,” Zuckerberg wrote in a July 2015 Facebook post. “You start imagining who they’ll become and dreaming of hopes for their future. You start making plans, and then they’re gone. It’s a lonely experience. Most people don’t discuss miscarriages because you worry your problems will distance you or reflect upon you -- as if you’re defective or did something to cause this. So you struggle on your own.”

“Sharing our experience with pregnancy was incredibly important because we realized how challenging and difficult that was, and there are really dark moments where you think you’re alone,” Chan told Today during a 2015 interview. “We realized that we weren’t, and that there were other people traveling along the same road with you. I think having that, knowing that you’re not alone, was incredibly important for us. And we wanted others to know that they weren’t alone either.”

Since then, Zuckerberg has kept his family activities close to the vest.

He did post Max’s first word, “dog,” according to “Today.” Zuckerberg also posted a video of the girls loading the dishwasher.

“Parenting milestone unlocked,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

