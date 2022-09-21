Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 1030 PM MST At 939 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Sonoita, or 13 miles southeast of Green Valley, moving northeast at 5 mph. Additional storms were developing near Green Valley and Amado. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Sonoita, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction. This includes the following highways Interstate 19 between mile markers 24 and 41. Route 82 between mile markers 29 and 37. Route 83 between mile markers 30 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-24 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 947 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 3.5 inches across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tortilla Flat. This includes the following streams and drainages Reavis Creek, Tortilla Creek, Barge Creek, La, Salt River, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Barranca Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-24 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 738 PM MST, radar indicated up to 2.5 inches of rain in the warned area. This has caused an increased in flow on the Tonto Creek upstream of Tonto Basin, with the creek rising over one foot already. Increased flow in the Tonto Creek will occur through Tonto Basin and impact low water crossings. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding along Tonto Creek. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 18:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-24 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 945 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.7 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0