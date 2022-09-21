Read full article on original website
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
My brother has two months to live after doctors gave him paracetamol for back pain by mistake
MANY people have aches and pains. But when Darren Mulqueen woke up in agony 18-months-ago, he decided a trip to the GP was necessary. The 34-year-old from London was told by the doctor that the pain was muscular, and was sent away - being told to take some paracetamol. He...
I diagnosed my husband with Parkinson’s after noticing a strange smell
A WOMAN who sniffed out Parkinson's in her husband helped scientists develop a test for the devastating disease. Joy Milne, 72, from Perth in Scotland was able to sniff out Parkinson’s in her husband more than a decade before he was diagnosed, because the way he smelled changed. The...
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries
A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
What are some medications for lower back pain?
There are several over-the-counter medications available for treating pain and inflammation in the lower back. For more severe pain, doctors may prescribe stronger medications. In 2019,. experienced back pain. Lower back pain can be acute (short-term) or chronic (long-term). Acute pain typically occurs due to injury, overuse, or sleeping in...
Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored
Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
Is There A Link Between Migraines And Epilepsy?
Understanding what epilepsy and migraines are, as well as their symptoms, is the first step to understanding the connection between the two conditions.
Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID
Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
An old anti-psychotic offers a new way to treat chronic pain
A decades-old anti-psychotic drug has helped to identify a new pathway for treating chronic pain — as well as an unusual connection to lung cancer. Fluphenazine, once used to treat schizophrenia, was one of 1,000 FDA-approved drugs that researchers evaluated, hoping to find one that can reduce a chemical released by neurons (called BH4) that’s linked to chronic pain.
Top of Foot Pain: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
With its 26 bones, 30 joints, and over 100 ligaments, muscles, and tendons, the foot is an extremely intricate structure. Because of this complex nature, it can be difficult to determine the exact cause of pain on the top (dorsal) part of the foot. Paying attention to the details of...
Sleep and Diabetes
A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
This Is How Long It Takes For Gout Medications To Start Working
Gout is a common form of arthritis characterized by chronic pain, swelling, and inflammation of various joints, according to the Mayo Clinic. A 2014 study published in the journal Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America notes that as of 2008, about 8.3 million adults in the United States have gout. The good news is that there are various treatment options for people with gout, according to MedicalNewsToday. As well as reducing the intake of certain foods and beverages that trigger gout, medications are also available, per Healthline.
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough
Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
New advice for doctors on how to identify and respond to reproductive coercion
A new paper has been published in the BMJ, providing advice for health workers on identifying signs of reproductive coercion—when a woman becomes pregnant, or has pregnancy forcibly prevented or terminated, against her wishes. Reproductive coercion can involve a range of behaviors, all of which are forms of abuse....
