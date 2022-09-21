Read full article on original website
Fantasy football: Ekeler among five running backs to avoid in Week 3
Austin Ekeler is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid in Week 3 of the fantasy football season.
SiriusXM puts Brett Favre's weekly NFL radio show 'on hold'
As more information surfaces in Mississippi welfare scandal, Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre hasn't appeared on his satellite radio show since Sept. 13.
Colts face daunting challenge in rebound attempt vs. Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts understand the predicament. They’re winless after two games and have the NFL’s fewest points. They’ve struggled to protect quarterback Matt Ryan or produce turnovers and they’ve lost six of their past eight home openers
Keyshawn Johnson Explains How He Thinks Nebraska Can Land Urban Meyer
The ESPN personality detailed the path he believes the Huskers need to take to bring the three-time championship coach to Lincoln.
Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3
The Chargers take on the Jaguars in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
