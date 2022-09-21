Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse is a family-owned business that has been serving some of the best Cajun food to Dallas since 1988. The original owner, Nate, is from Lafayette in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun country. He is semi-retired now but has handed down the restaurant and recipes to other members of his family. From crawfish etouffee, seafood gumbo, boiled crawfish, po'-boys and signature dishes such as Stuffed Flounder Atchafalaya or Grilled Redfish Canal, this is one of the few places to get dishes like those back on the bayou. Any good Cajun also knows that boiled crawfish is not meant to be served in a plastic bag. Nate's is one of the few local places that serves them properly in a plastic tray, and if you like your mudbugs with an extra kick, be sure to order them with turbo seasoning.
Dallas Observer
Jimmy's Food Store
Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
Dallas Observer
Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory
There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.
This is the top reviewed brunch spot in Texas, according to Yelp
Yelp has recently commissioned a report looking at the top-rated brunch spot in every state, so of course, we are dying to know which spot serves Texas' best brunch.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
CandysDirt.com
Impeccable Design Defines This Dallas Bluffview Home
Just north of Dallas’s bustling Lemmon Avenue, Bluffview boasts some of the most unique homes in North Texas. This tight-knit community exudes Americana with architectural aesthetics that call to mind mid-century class mixed with a modern feel. Here, the beautiful shores of Bachman Lake abute the bustling shopping and dining districts that make Dallas so unique.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best restaurants in Dallas
There really is something for everyone in Dallas, whether that be burgers, pizza, Mexican food, you name it.
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Arlington, TX
Arlington is an exciting city located between Fort Worth and Dallas in Texas. As a vibrant city, Arlington offers a wide range of exciting activities, from museums, sports events, and restaurants, to fun music. Before you visit any city, it is important to research and come up with a list of interesting activities to do in that city. This article will make your research work easier. If you ever visit Arlington in Texas, here is a list of twenty fun activities to do in this city.
cravedfw
People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic Announces Winners at 36th Annual GrapeFest
The 36th Annual GrapeFest hosted the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, sponsored by Classic Chevrolet, a competition of 37 Texas wineries in which festival-goers had the chance to taste 136 of Texas’ finest wines and vote for their favorites. This signature event, located in the Historic Cotton Belt Depot District, is one of the most popular at GrapeFest and is the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation.
Over 4 Million Lights on Display at ‘Enchant’ in Dallas, TX This Year
Just like the iconic song says, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, almost everyone looks forward to Christmas and the end of the year holidays. And the incredibly fun and huge ‘Enchant’ Christmas light maze and village will be returning to Fair Park in Dallas. If you haven’t visited in the past you need to put it on your calendar of events for the upcoming holiday season as there will be over 4 million sparking lights on display.
Dallas Observer
Over-the-Top Brunch Spot, Place 2 Be, to Open in Victory Plaza
The Place 2 Be is expanding to Dallas. This Instagrammable brunch spot from Connecticut will be taking the place of Dibs on Victory, right outside American Airlines Center. Known for its eccentric plating and bottomless mimosas, TP2B is part of an all-female-owned restaurant group, The Statement Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our brand’s bold and cheeky brunch experience with such an iconic city and its amazing community,” says founder Gina Luari.
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
CW33 NewsFix
What to expect from Plano Balloon Festival this weekend
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is starting off with a bang in North Texas as the 2022 Plano Balloon Festival will take flight starting Thursday, September 22, and ending on Sunday, Sep. 25. This will be the 41st year of ballooning in Plano and Collin County, according to...
Dallas Observer
Twice the Ice
These giant stand-alone ice machines dispense large bags of ice lickety-split. You can use plastic if you don't have cash on you. And if you have only a $20 bill and you really need a bag of ice (and the card reader is down, which is apt to happen with outdoor machines), it gives change in dollar coins. We got a 1979 Susan B. Anthony along with 17 other coin dollars the other day. Who knew ice change could trigger a coin collecting hobby? Also, the machine plays Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby'' as it bags and dispenses your ice. Who knew getting ice could make you dance? Lastly — yeah, there's more — it's really good ice. The machines use carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, which is getting way over our heads, but, regardless, all the filtering renders a crunchier crunch and no weird flavor to mess up our margaritas.
