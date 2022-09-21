Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois groups debate more gun laws as answer to gun violence
(The Center Square) – The debate around gun laws in Illinois continues. During a recent Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force hearing on addressing gun violence, Christian Heyne with The Brady Campaign praised the state’s Firearm Owner Identification card law. “The license to purchase, the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
National Farm Safety and Health Week focuses on child safety
(The Center Square) – It’s National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois – the annual week when the Department of Agriculture reminds people to slow down and be vigilant about preventing farm accidents. Krista Lisser, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said this...
