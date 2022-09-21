ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxley, GA

Joseph Terry Swain

Joseph Terry “Joey” Swain, age 65, of Baxley passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence. Joey was born November 2, 1956 to the late Warren Eli Swain, Jr. and the late Ruth White Swain. He was a buyer and cruiser of timber and the owner of Swain Timber Company. Joey enjoyed the outdoors, especially exploring and hiking the mountains of Georgia and North Carolina.
alabamanews.net

Opelika Man Killed in Lee County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say an Opelika man has been killed in a single-car crash. State troopers say 19-year-old Nicholas Northern was killed when the Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. The wreck happened at around 2:48PM Saturday on Lee County 145, about eight...
wtoc.com

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
WTVM

Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man dies after a single-vehicle accident on Broad Street in LaGrange. LaGrange police said on Sept. 23, at about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a wreck with injuries. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a single motorcycle accident was discovered that resulted...
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
WRBL News 3

Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.  The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway.  Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details. 
The Spun

College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend

If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
WRBL News 3

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a man in LaGrange. According to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department, James Carpenter was killed on Sept. 23, 2022, in the single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Broad Street. Police responded to the crash at 12:20 p.m. When officers […]
fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
WTVM

Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
WTVM

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165

ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
WRBL News 3

Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash.  On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
CBS 46

Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police search for arson suspect who started camper fire

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is searching for the unknown person suspected of starting a fire in an abandoned camper on Colonial Street. Officers responded to the incident on Sept. 20 at around 12:00 p.m. Investigation showed that the camper fire was started by an unknown individual. Property damage amount is unknown […]
CBS 46

UPDATE: 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported missing has been located

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The missing 21-year-old Jonesboro woman named Yasmin Travick has been located and reunited with her family. No other information has been released. A 21-year-old woman has been missing in Jonesboro since Sunday and the Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find her.
