Joseph Terry Swain
Joseph Terry “Joey” Swain, age 65, of Baxley passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence. Joey was born November 2, 1956 to the late Warren Eli Swain, Jr. and the late Ruth White Swain. He was a buyer and cruiser of timber and the owner of Swain Timber Company. Joey enjoyed the outdoors, especially exploring and hiking the mountains of Georgia and North Carolina.
Opelika Man Killed in Lee County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say an Opelika man has been killed in a single-car crash. State troopers say 19-year-old Nicholas Northern was killed when the Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. The wreck happened at around 2:48PM Saturday on Lee County 145, about eight...
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
WTVM
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man dies after a single-vehicle accident on Broad Street in LaGrange. LaGrange police said on Sept. 23, at about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a wreck with injuries. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a single motorcycle accident was discovered that resulted...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway. Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
2 waiting on trial for trafficking Fulton teen facing more charges in DeKalb, attorney general says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of people arrested last year on human trafficking charges in Fulton County last year are now facing more child sex crime charges in DeKalb County, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were two of four people arrested...
Ga. man gets 80 years in prison for kidnapping, stabbing, burying girlfriend in pine straw
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping his girlfriend, stabbing her, burying her and ultimately trying to burn down a home with her inside. Prosecutors said Lydell Eugene Holmes, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of...
Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
LaGrange Police search for arson suspect who started camper fire
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is searching for the unknown person suspected of starting a fire in an abandoned camper on Colonial Street. Officers responded to the incident on Sept. 20 at around 12:00 p.m. Investigation showed that the camper fire was started by an unknown individual. Property damage amount is unknown […]
Auburn Police: Woman arrested in drug sting in which app was being used to sell drugs
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman has been arrested following a weeks long drug trafficking investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cindy Zheng, age 23, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022. Zheng has been charged with the following: 1 count of drug trafficking 5 counts […]
UPDATE: 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported missing has been located
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The missing 21-year-old Jonesboro woman named Yasmin Travick has been located and reunited with her family. No other information has been released. A 21-year-old woman has been missing in Jonesboro since Sunday and the Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find her.
Missing 12-year-old girl last seen walking away from bus stop, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police in Union City said they're searching for a 12-year-old girl who didn't return home after getting off her school bus on Friday. Police said a bus dropped off Anna Early at 5:20 p.m. near Autumn Hills Apartments on Flat Shoals Road. Police said she told...
Two Alabama men killed in head-on collision with truck, troopers report
Two Alabama men were killed this week when the car in which they were passengers collided, head-on with a pick-up truck, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of twp Alexander City, Alabama, men and hospitalized four others. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22,...
