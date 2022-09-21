ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple H Gets Credit For Putting Together The Street Profits

WWE has gone through a lot of changes ever since Triple H came to power in July. The Game made drastic changes to improve the product. He is continuing to receive praise from fans and performers alike for boosting backstage morale as well. Angelo Dawkins is the latest WWE star...
Saraya Claps Back At Haters For Targeting Her Family

Saraya used to perform in WWE under the ring name Paige. As Paige, Saraya had success in Triple H’s version of NXT and on the main roster until she got sidelined with a series of career-threatening injuries. WWE stopped her from performing inside the squared circle and announced her initial retirement in 2018.
Teddy Long Announces That His Wife Has Passed Away

Teddy Long has been caught up in a wild controversy on Twitter involving his account apparently hacked to block various peers in the wrestling world. Now he had to set the record straight on multiple fronts. It turns out that he recently experienced a great tragedy in his personal life.
