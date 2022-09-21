ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capturing Conversation Ep. 1: USD’s Leanne Williamson

By Tanner Castora
 4 days ago

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson has now been in charge of the Coyote program for the past 9 seasons.

Fresh of back to back Summit League Championships, USD is now won 11 straight contests to date and sits with a record of 11-1.

Throughout this conversation we discuss the following several topics:

(0:00-1:15) Williamson’s upbringing.

(1:16-2:55) Her college career at Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she was named conference player of the year.

(2:56-5:02) Entering the world of coaching.

(5:03-12:25) The adjustment to becoming a head coach at the age of 28.

(12:26-14:48) Balancing a family of 5 with the job.

(14:49-20:23) The process of building a program.

(20:24-21:54) After loosing several key pieces, what was the coaching staff expecting coming into 2022?

(21:55-23:05) The record setting crowd against Louisville in the season opener.

(23:06-26:00) The 11-game winning streak and looking ahead to conference play.

(26:01-29:02) The team’s leadership within the players.

(29:03-31:08) Do you ever find yourself saying wow, look at where we are at today?

(31:09-32:53) What one word best describes who you are as a person?

