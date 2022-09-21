ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri

Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
Bru McCoy calls joining Vols ‘the best decision I’ve made’

When Bru McCoy opted for Tennessee as the program for him to reset his college football career earlier this year, days like Saturday were what the transfer wide receiver had in mind. After three tumultuous seasons at Southern California, the former five-star prospect came to the SEC looking to change the narrative about his career to what happened on the field instead of off it, and stepping up with 102 yards and a touchdown on five catches to help the Vols beat Florida for only the second time in 18 tries certainly qualifies. But the atmosphere in which McCoy’s big day came just reinforced what he called “the best decision I’ve made.”
