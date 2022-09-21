Read full article on original website
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri
Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
Despite mistakes, Tim Banks proud of Vols' late-game grit in Florida win
Asking Tennessee’s defensive coordinator to speak to the Knoxville Quarterback Club two days after the Vols allowed Florida to amass 594 yards of total offense is normally something only slightly kinder than a death wish. Every situation is unique, though, and those defensive woes didn’t prevent eighth-ranked Tennessee from...
Week 4’s Recruiting Winners and Losers: Tennessee and Texas Tech party, Miami suffers major setback
Week 4 of the college football season didn't exactly shake up the College Football Playoff picture. It did, however, alter the trajectories for a few different schools when it comes to the lifeline that is recruiting. Tennessee moved to 4-0 on the season and did so in front of dozens...
Bru McCoy calls joining Vols ‘the best decision I’ve made’
When Bru McCoy opted for Tennessee as the program for him to reset his college football career earlier this year, days like Saturday were what the transfer wide receiver had in mind. After three tumultuous seasons at Southern California, the former five-star prospect came to the SEC looking to change the narrative about his career to what happened on the field instead of off it, and stepping up with 102 yards and a touchdown on five catches to help the Vols beat Florida for only the second time in 18 tries certainly qualifies. But the atmosphere in which McCoy’s big day came just reinforced what he called “the best decision I’ve made.”
Vols impress five-stars, other important visitors in win over Florida
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
Tennessee basketball's bigs have biggest question to answer entering preseason
Back in March, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Michigan was willing to give up ground inside. If the 11th-seeded Wolverines were going to upset No. 3-seed Tennessee, they were going to do it by suffocating the 3-point-heavy Vols on the perimeter. The...
After visit, elite OT target sees Vols as 'probably a top contender'
A highly ranked Class of 2024 offensive tackle visited Tennessee on Saturday for the third time since June, this time attending his first game at Neyland Stadium.
