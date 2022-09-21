Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes break through against Iowa, beat Hawkeyes 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Names Players Of The Week From Win Over Wisconsin
Third-ranked Ohio State wasted no time to jump on Wisconsin, bursting out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. From there, the Buckeyes remained in control and cruised to a 52-21 win to open Big Ten play. Leading the charge for the offense was tight end...
Ryan Day Explains Why Buckeyes Star Missed Saturday's Game
Some Ohio State fans were a bit surprised when they saw receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in sweats on the sideline. He was able to play in the Buckeyes' first three games of the season but was held out of Saturday night's contest against the Wisconsin Badgers. According to head coach Ryan...
buckeyesports.com
Welcome To Week 5: Rutgers
Ohio State’s schedule continues in Week Five with a home matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as the Buckeyes look to move to 5-0 on the season. The Buckeyes had a dominant win over Wisconsin, 52-21, to begin conference play this past Saturday. The defense allowed just seven first-half points while the offense – led by quarterback C.J. Stroud – found the end zone seven times against the Badgers.
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckeyesports.com
Three Questions Answered: Wisconsin
Ohio State opened Big Ten play on Saturday with a statement win over Wisconsin, demolishing the Badgers in a 52-21 win in which the final score is closer than the game appeared. Prior to kickoff, Buckeye Sports Bulletin posed three significant questions for Ohio State as the Buckeyes prepared to...
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
College football: Ohio State will make it nine in a row against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS — It has been 12 years since Ohio State has returned a kickoff for a touchdown and eight years since it has scored on a punt return. Measured another way, it has been 4,319 days since OSU has scored on a kickoff and 2,863 days since it did that on a punt return.
Tuck Bummin, Again
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
buckeyesports.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cam Brown Out Against Wisconsin; Eight Others Unavailable
Ohio State will be without 10 players against Wisconsin, with cornerback Cameron Brown and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba among the most notable unavailable Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba returned last week against Toledo but played only in the first half, and so far has just four receptions on the year for 36 yards. Brown had been healthy so far this season but exited in the first half against the Rockets and did not return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
Big Ten season is finally here and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are opening up with quite a challenge as the Wisconsin Badgers come to town on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on ABC. Ohio State is asking fans to...
thecomeback.com
CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
13abc.com
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
mlivingnews.com
Toledo’s Longest Running Jazz Band Continues to Deliver Authentic New Orleans Sound
For over 50 years, bandleader and clarinetist Ray Heitger and his mates have been serving the area with the big brass sounds of classic New Orleans jazz with the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band. Using the stylized moniker, “Jass”, harks back to over a century ago, the height of the Dixieland...
Comments / 0