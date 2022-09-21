ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Names Players Of The Week From Win Over Wisconsin

Third-ranked Ohio State wasted no time to jump on Wisconsin, bursting out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. From there, the Buckeyes remained in control and cruised to a 52-21 win to open Big Ten play. Leading the charge for the offense was tight end...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Explains Why Buckeyes Star Missed Saturday's Game

Some Ohio State fans were a bit surprised when they saw receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in sweats on the sideline. He was able to play in the Buckeyes' first three games of the season but was held out of Saturday night's contest against the Wisconsin Badgers. According to head coach Ryan...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Welcome To Week 5: Rutgers

Ohio State’s schedule continues in Week Five with a home matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as the Buckeyes look to move to 5-0 on the season. The Buckeyes had a dominant win over Wisconsin, 52-21, to begin conference play this past Saturday. The defense allowed just seven first-half points while the offense – led by quarterback C.J. Stroud – found the end zone seven times against the Badgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Three Questions Answered: Wisconsin

Ohio State opened Big Ten play on Saturday with a statement win over Wisconsin, demolishing the Badgers in a 52-21 win in which the final score is closer than the game appeared. Prior to kickoff, Buckeye Sports Bulletin posed three significant questions for Ohio State as the Buckeyes prepared to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Irish
buckeyesports.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cam Brown Out Against Wisconsin; Eight Others Unavailable

Ohio State will be without 10 players against Wisconsin, with cornerback Cameron Brown and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba among the most notable unavailable Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba returned last week against Toledo but played only in the first half, and so far has just four receptions on the year for 36 yards. Brown had been healthy so far this season but exited in the first half against the Rockets and did not return.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule

Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
13abc.com

TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
TOLEDO, OH

