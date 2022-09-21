Ohio State will be without 10 players against Wisconsin, with cornerback Cameron Brown and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba among the most notable unavailable Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba returned last week against Toledo but played only in the first half, and so far has just four receptions on the year for 36 yards. Brown had been healthy so far this season but exited in the first half against the Rockets and did not return.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO